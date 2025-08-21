The Star Fox inspired Wild Blue airs first gameplay footage

Chuhai Labs has released an extended gameplay trailer for their Star Fox inspired on-rails shooter Wild Blue.

We’re introduced to Bowie Stray and his crew, who are out to defeat the villainous Grimclaw while battling their forces across deserts, frozen wastelands, and more.

The difficulty level is said to be flexible, appealing to both veteran and novice players, with stages that have branching paths to discover. A scoring system is also in place, with familiar ways to max out stage scores.

The trailer shows Bowie suiting up and taking to the skies, with a few peeks at potential bosses. We also get to see which roles the crew will fill, with Thorne being Wild Blue’s hapless Slippy Toad counterpart.

While we’ve seen a few Star Fox inspired games over the years, this is looking far more polished and richer than those before it. Take a look at the new trailer and see if you agree: