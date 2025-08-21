Herdling, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, Discounty, Grit and Valor – 1949, and City of Springs hit the Switch

The Switch 2 misses out on new releases this week. That’s set to soon change though, with both STORY OF SEASONS: Grand Bazaar and the expanded version of Kirby and the Forgotten Land out next week. There’s plenty of new games imminent on the original Switch too, even though this week is a tad quieter than usual.

If you’re familiar with WayForward’s Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution you’ll know it has been a very long time coming. Development started in 2003 on GBA, only to be put on hiatus after a lack of publisher interest. Skip forward to 2023, and the green light was finally given – with Limited Run Games now backing the project. A GBA physical release rolled out in April, and now it’s coming to modern consoles as a digital release. While it’s a bit of a cliché to say that it has been worth the wait, reviews are generally positive.

“Despite limiting itself to the capabilities of a previous console, its presentation is incredibly charming even when not played in the modern style, and the game design on display is strong enough that Shantae Advance might actually surpass some of Shantae’s other recent outings,“ said Cubed3.

Another new release going down well is PQube’s pixel art packing Discounty – a discount supermarket management sim with a sideline of small town drama. “Discounty is a delightful shop management game, with lovely tactile checkout gameplay, cosy vibes and a wonderful sense of progression,” was Loot Level Chill’s verdict.

Then there’s the grand alpine expedition Herdling – which involves herding a group of beasts along a mountain path – the well-received dieselpunk real-time tactical roguelike Grit and Valor – 1949, and the third-person stealth adventure City of Springs – which takes place in a clockwork city.

Also look out for the turn-based roguelike auto-battler Knightica, the hacking themed puzzler CORE.SYS, and an EGGCONSOLE release of the 1987 3D tactical RPG Diable de Laplace.

New Switch eShop releases

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution – £22.49

Shantae is back in an adventure 20 years in the making! The nefarious pirate Risky Boots has a “groundbreaking” new plan that will leave Sequin Land spinning — by rotating the continent, she can move any town right to the coast for easy plundering! As Shantae, turn the tectonic tables on Risky by taking control of the land itself: shift, twist, navigate, and explore by swapping between mix-and-match multilayered levels! Hair-whip and belly-dance your way through scrambled lands, misplaced towns, monster-filled crypts, and daunting labyrinths. Six creature transformations, fierce boss battles, and a 4-player versus mode await!

Herdling – £19.99

Herdling is a brand new adventure from Okomotive, creators of the atmospheric and acclaimed FAR games, and Panic, publishers of Firewatch.

Head out on a grand alpine expedition with a herd of loveable beasts, as you ascend a mountain path, encounter eerie dangers and surprising obstacles, and forge your way to the mystery at the summit.

Discounty – £16.99

Manage your own discount supermarket! Get caught up in small-town drama, organise and plan your shop’s layout, and strike lucrative trade deals as you expand your secretive aunt’s business empire. Selling more frozen fries will surely heal this broken community…right?

Step into the quirky harbour town of Blomkest, where your aunt has entrusted you with managing its only supermarket. Design and organise your shop, manage stock levels, work the checkout, and strike trade deals. Build relationships with the charming locals, and grow your business empire while navigating community dynamics. Use every tool at your disposal to expand your business, but be mindful: rapid growth might ruffle a few feathers in this tight-knit community. Will you pursue endless profits, or find a way to benefit everyone in Blomkest?

Grit and Valor – 1949 – £17.99

Europe is on its knees. Deadly Axis Mechs patrol the landscape, intimidating the populace and flushing out rebels. Survivors are few, but have regrouped under the new flag of The Resistance.

You are the free world’s last hope. Your deadly mission; deliver a devastating EMP weapon into heart of enemy territory to turn the tide of the war.

Deploy your Mech Squad and command them in real time to fend off waves of enemies. Each new battlefield presents a new challenge with unique combinations of adversaries and terrain. Think fast to use higher ground and cover, exploit enemy weaknesses, and utilise tactical advantages to withstand the assault, while defending your Command Vehicle.

Antarctica 88: Remaster – £5.00

Antarctica 88 is a terrifying action-horror experience that takes you deep into the icy wastelands of Antarctica. Immerse yourself in a chilling sci-fi story filled with monstrous creatures, powerful weapons, and thrilling adventures. This survival horror will test your courage—so get ready to scream and solve mind-bending puzzles!

Knightica – £13.49

Knightica is a turn-based roguelike auto-battler where you lead an army of powerful units to free the Kingdoms. Recruit warriors, position them wisely, and discover powerful synergies to overcome waves of monsters and bosses. Your choices—from commanders and units to shops and encounters—shape every run. Upgrade your troops, experiment with demonic souls, and uncover game-breaking enchants. Will you master your army and bring peace back to the realm?

Heart of Ice by Dave Morris – £3.19

The end of the 23rd century. Earth lies in the grip of a new Ice Age. Famine, cold and fanatic cults threaten what is left of civilization. Humanity is on the brink of extinction.

Nine of the strongest heroes of the age come seeking the ultimate prize: the Heart of Volent, an object with the power to reshape reality. All are ruthless, powerful, determined. To succeed they must work together. But only one can have the Heart.

Choose your alliances with care. Weigh up who to trust. Be ready for betrayal. When the moment comes, the future of mankind will rest on your judgement.

CORE.SYS – £4.49

Get ready to hack your way through increasingly complex computer systems in retro arcade style! CORE.SYS is a brainteasing action puzzler where you’ll need to break through layers of digital security with quick-thinking strategy. Move your cursor around a 5×5 grid of alphanumeric key panels, use your scanning ability to identify the next piece of code needed and select that panel to complete the code sequence, thus bypassing security and gaining access to the next layer.

Be careful, though! The deeper you hack, you’ll have to contend with more intense firewall sweeps. Can you locate the data you need to extract and get out clean?

GET TO WORK SIMULATOR – £5.99

Welcome to GET TO WORK SIMULATOR – a chaotic and hilarious adventure where every office day turns into a real challenge! Your task is simple – get to your workplace… but it won’t be easy!

Move through the office building on roller skates, overcome crazy obstacles, use ramps, avoid traps, and make sure the strict boss doesn’t catch you in an embarrassing situation.

The Cursed Frog – £4.49

The Cursed Frog is a single-player puzzle-platformer with an enchanted twist: switch between a brave princess during the day and a cursed frog at night to overcome magical challenges in the heart of Witchwood forest.

Peachy Derby – £11.69

Experience the story of girl Natsuki joining the “Ninja Racing Tournament” with her friends to pay off her debt. A total of 16 chapters.

Choose a girl and reach the finish line before the others. Use ninja tools to attack enemies.

Dragon Detective: A Friend from the Shadows – £8.09

When a pair of strangers arrive at his home late one night, Detective Noxley reluctantly emerges from his self-imposed exile. What he uncovers next will put him at the center of a conflict that will change the future of his entire nation.

Solve the case and save the day as Sevyn Noxley, a private investigator living in a fantastical world of anthropomorphic animals. Help the citizens of the capital city of Rivulette in four twisting, turning cases of murder and intrigue.

EGGCONSOLE Diable de Laplace PC-8801mkIISR – £5.39

This is a role-playing game released in Japan by Humming Bird Soft in 1987. This first-person 3D RPG has players form a party of unique characters—detective, journalist, scientist, psychic, and dilettante—to challenge the haunted Weather Top Mansion. It features turn-based combat with physical and mental attack elements, some enemies vulnerable only to the latter.

At the start, you find yourself suddenly trapped inside the mansion, and your first challenge is figuring out how to escape. The mansion is full of traps that can drive you insane, and you can take photos of monsters and sell them in town. With its strong horror elements and puzzle-solving game, this title offers a rewarding challenge for those looking for a deep and atmospheric 3D RPG experience.

Quisisana – £13.99

There is a storm, and you find yourself standing in front of an old villa, shrouded in darkness. The full moon shines in the sky, the house appears abandoned, yet something compels you to enter.

As soon as you step through the door, you immediately sense that something is wrong. An unnatural silence fills the air, cold and heavy. You don’t remember how you got here, but one thing is certain: you are not alone. Something moves in the shadows… and it is watching you.

Boned Again: Survivors – £4.50

Choose from a wide variety of active and passive abilities, level them up, and adapt your build on the fly. Survive waves of enemies, defeat unique bosses, earn gold, and unlock new deadly arenas. Each run is different – each decision, crucial. Can you survive?

HeistGeist – £16.75

Follow the story of Alexandra, a professional thief for hire who’s desperately trying to stay alive after her last job in Venice went terribly wrong. On the run from corporate assassins and with a knife to her throat courtesy of a very unhappy client, Alex needs to assemble a team of professionals to pull off the heist of a lifetime.

THECHO – £2.69

You are the neuro-salvager…You dive into deep, dangerous neural networks…And your rent is due…You need this job badly but you have a feeling this can be…different…in a bad way…This time, will you be able to silence the echo in your mind?

Lost in Loss – £13.49

Hey, Detective! Ready for a strange case?

Citizens are forgetting who they are — their true selves are slipping away. Will you help bring them back?

Explore beautiful hand-drawn locations, search for unusual hidden objects, and uncover the secrets behind each person’s story.

What will you discover inside an old suitcase? Or behind a forgotten bookshelf?

City of Springs – £8.09

Play as Val, a brilliant mechanic from the slums who won’t stand for the injustices she witnesses daily. While the Queen’s chosen elite flaunt their wealth, ordinary people work night and day to keep the springwork foundries running – all while the ministries breathe down their necks. Every aspect of life in Riveton is regulated, and your rations will be cut if you so much as think about protesting.

Despite this, there is beauty in this last city on earth. People try to make the most of life even while facing resource shortages and the oppression of the Queen’s regime. Val is determined to help them.

Next week: SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance, STORY OF SEASONS: Grand Bazaar, Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World, SUPER ROBOT WARS Y, Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek, Voxelgram 2, Cardboard Town, Seer’s Gambit, Vlad Circus: Curse of Asmodeus, Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening, Battle of Rebels, Makis Adventure, Karate Survivor, The Nameless: Slay Dragon, Sumorbit, VARLET, Cozy Kingdom, Roadwarden, Death Mask, and No Sweet Looks.