New keychain arcade games announced by the makers of Evercade

Blaze’s offshoot HyperMegaTech – responsible for the Super Pocket line of Evercade compatible handhelds – has announced a new range of Super Micro arcade game keychains.

Due out in October for £19.99 each, they feature a 2″ RGB TFT screen (240×320 resolution), a control pad, a keyring loop, and a built-in speaker with volume control.

Units are powered by 3× AAA batteries. Obviously, they won’t feature Evercade functionality, making this the first standalone product from HyperMegaTech.

Four models are being released, based on renown classics:

Super Micro Asteroids Edition (#1): Asteroids, Gravitar, and Yars’ Revenge.

Super Micro Centipede Edition (#2): Centipede, Millipede, and Crystal Castles.

Super Micro Space Invaders Edition (#3): Space Invaders.

Super Micro BurgerTime Edition (#4): BurgerTime, Karate Champ, and Side Pocket.

While we don’t doubt that the hardware will be robust, we do fear that the screen may be too small games that feature tiny sprites – such as Crystal Castles. It’s also a shame that the Space Invaders model only features a single game. Presumably the licensing fee for that alone took up most of the budget.

As noted in the press release, these are intended to be low-cost gift ideas for the holiday season. Hopefully they’re just as functional as they are fancy.