The rail grinding Denshattack is on track for 2026 release, hitting Game Pass at launch

We’ve seen a few outlandish games involving trains over the years, such as the PS2’s X-treme Express and the Wii’s Turbo Trainz. It’s now time for another, in the form of the trick-based Denshattack. A literal rail grinder, if you will.

Believe it or not, there’s a story to explain the why a train is performing stunts and tricks. A climate catastrophe has separated the rich and poor, with the former holed up in domed cities and the latter out in the wasteland. Wastelanders now use broken train lines as duelling grounds to stake their turf.

These turf wars spread all over Japan, leading to boss battles with rival gangs. You’ll be pulling off combos, learning new moves, clearing gaping chasms, and drifting on large structures while asserting dominance. While controlling a train, of course.

Denshattack sports a fresh and inviting visual style, while the soundtrack features composers who have worked on Sonic Mania, Sonic Frontiers, and TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge. The game itself is being directed by David Jaumandreu, fresh from NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound.

“Inspired by the art, culture and music of Japan, and, of course, our love of trains and skateboarding, Denshattack! is a project we’ve wanted to make for a long time, and we can’t wait for the world to experience what we’ve been building,” said Jaumandreu.

Denshattack! is set to alight on PC, PlayStation and Xbox in 2026 – with an Xbox Game Pass release already planned. Here’s the exceedingly hyperactive trailer: