The 1997 wild west shooter Outlaws is being remastered

The retro re-releases keep on coming, with news that Nightdive are remastering Lucasfilm Games’ 1997 wild west shooter Outlaws, along with its 1998 Handful of Missions expansion.

If memory serves, Outlaws was critically acclaimed – and is often attributed as one of the first FPSs to include a sniper rifle – but didn’t sell too well. This remaster serves as a rare second chance.

Powered by Nightdive’s KEX engine, Outlaws + Handful of Missions will feature 4K visuals running at 120fps, a new weapon wheel, uncompressed cutscenes, a behind-the-scenes vault, and redrawn art.

It’ll support multiplayer cross-play too, with modes including Deathmatch, Team Play, Capture the Flag, and Kill The Fool With The Chicken.

“The influence of the original Outlaws + Handful of Missions on the FPS genre cannot be overstated, in terms of gameplay and narrative prowess. We’re honored to help bring this iconic Western adventure to modern audiences,” said Stephen Kick, Nightdive’s Studio Head.

Last year Nightdive remastered Star Wars: Dark Forces, another Lucasfilm Games property.

Outlaws + Handful of Missions will be saddling up on all formats. The Steam page reveals a 20th November release.