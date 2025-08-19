Atari announces Bubsy 4D – a new 3D platformer with speed running elements

Atari has been teasing something Bubsy related over the past week or so. Many believed this was simply the confirmation of modern day analogue controls in Bubsy 3D – part of the upcoming Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection – but no, the publisher has just announced a brand new game starring the fearless feline.

Bubsy 4D is in development at Fabraz (Demon Turf, Demon Tides) and takes the form of a 3D platformer with craft-themed worlds and an expressive new move set – including a ‘hairball mode’ that turns Bubsy into a ball. Levels will have time trial modes with ghost data, along with online leaderboards for speed runners.

The soundtrack meanwhile is described as “funky” due to featuring a mixture of jazz, big band, and electro swing.

The plot sees the Woolies return to capture Earth’s sheep. That’s not all, though – they’ve transformed the sheep into BaaBots and are now out to steal The Golden Fleece. Bubsy’s cohorts Terri, Terry, Virgil, and Oblivia will make appearances throughout the storyline.

Bubsy himself (voiced by Sean Chiplock) now sports a white jacket and a red tie instead of a t-shirt and appears to be a tad wiser and more cynical than before. The trailer (below) makes references to Sonic and Super Mario, so he’s still his old referential self too.

Bubsy 4D will be rolling out on all formats – including Switch 2 and last-gen system such as PS4.

The Steam page is live with more screenshots, one of which reveals a Bubsy 3D skin. Yuk.