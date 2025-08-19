Bitmap Bureau are working on a He-Man and the Masters of the Universe scrolling brawler

In addition to putting the finishing touches on Terminator 2D: No Fate, the UK based Bitmap Bureau are hard at work on the mouthful that is He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction.

It’s being developed in conjunction with Limited Run Games, who are presumably handling physical releases. This means we can likely expect a bunch of expensive collector’s editions.

The trailer shows He-Man, Teela and Man-At-Arms battling Skeletor’s hordes while casting Golden Axe-style magic. As much as we’d like to see the likes of Moss Man and Mekaneck, it seems that Bitmap Bureau are focusing on four playable characters for now.

Twelve stages will feature, and continuing the Golden Axe influences, He-Man will be able to ride Battle Cat.

Bitmap Bureau are no strangers to the scrolling beat’em up genre, having created Final Vendetta.

Here’s the action figure filled trailer: