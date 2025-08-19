Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land rolls onto Game Boy Color next year

Earlier this month we looked at two new Game Boy Color games – available on physical cartridges and digitally for modern consoles. This trend doesn’t appear to be ending any time soon, with Mega Cat Studios announcing Gumball in Trick-Or-Treat Land.

This sweet treat is a top-down family friendly adventure inspired by Earthbound and Undertale, featuring old skool RPG elements.

Gumball must traverse a spooky Halloween themed world while joining forces with likeminded critters, brewing potions, solving puzzles, and taking on enemies in turn-based battles.

“I’m thrilled about the opportunity to work with Mega Cat to bring Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land to Steam and to the Game Boy Color. Since this project is a love letter to the late 90s era of handheld games, it’s a very special thing to see it get the chance to reach a wider audience in the modern day,” said developer Adam Lewis Graf.

“I hope that those with nostalgia for that Game Boy Color era feel that this game scratches a similar itch, and I also hope to provide younger players with a new opportunity to engage with the vibes, music, and visual language of the era, which I think hold a unique sort of comfort,” they continued.

Gumball in Trick-Or-Treat Land is due out on Steam and Game Boy Color in 2026. Here’s the trailer: