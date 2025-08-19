Amiga shooter Apidya is set to blast back in 2026, featuring new pixel art

Amiga shooter revival X-Out: Resurfaced must have managed to find an audience, as publisher ININ has a similar proposition lined-up for 2026.

Apidya’ Special is a remake of the outdoorsy 1992 Amiga side-scroller Apidya that’s also based on a cancelled console port from the ’90s. ININ are keen to stress that this is a remake; not an emulated version. Nor are the visuals merely being upscaled to HD.

The original team is behind the project, along with a super fan, who are implementing new pixel art, extra sound effects, and a rearranged soundtrack courtesy of Chris Hülsbeck.

It can be played in true widescreen with new parallax effects, or in an original 4:3 mode. There’s also an obligatory CRT filter with scan lines and bloom.

Apidya caught Amiga owner’s attention in the ‘90s due to shunning sci-fi in favour of the great outdoors, with enemies including bugs, spiders, and aquatic life. Fans can expect a few new surprises along the way, such as “night mode”.

Accessibility options will make it more welcoming to newcomers, while a second player can control a drone.

Apidya’ Special is set to generate a buzz in 2026, launching on PS5, Xbox Series, Switch and PC. It’s a shame its missing out on the Amiga’s 40th anniversary. This does at least mean that they aren’t rushing it out to coincide.