Mythologies: Sub-Zero and Special Forces are late additions to Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

Digital Eclipse has finalised the line-up for Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, adding two more games and one additional surprise.

Those two are the much-maligned Mythologies: Sub-Zero and Mortal Kombat: Special Forces. Mythologies took the foundations of the classic beat’em up and tried to apply them to a side-scrolling action adventure. One hit deaths, poor controls, and woolly jumping mechanics scrubbed all potential enjoyment, resulting in review scores as low as 1/10. This re-release will allow players to rewind, making its tricky jumping sections less finicky.

The PS1’s Mortal Kombat: Special Forces meanwhile was a top-down adventure with 3D character models which cast Jax as the protagonist. After being stuck in development (the N64 and Dreamcast versions were canned) it was shoved out the door as a budget release, where reviewers lamented the repetitive gameplay and poor level design. Scores were mostly in the 3/10 ballpark.

As these these aren’t exactly classics, you can see why Digital Eclipse kept these two back as “last minute” additions. While we shouldn’t expect much from either, those who’ve never played these two before may find them interesting from a historical perspective. Special Forces also has an unintentionally amusing intro.

Then there’s the small matter of Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 Wave Net – a rare online version of UMK3 that was only tested in a couple of US locations. Nothing special you may be thinking, but this was the only version to feature Noob Saibot as an unlock, no doubt fuelling a bunch of second hand gossip in school playgrounds.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection is out on 30th September, meaning there’s still time for Digital Eclipse to sneak in the game.com version of Mortal Kombat Trilogy. We jest, of course.