poncle’s Kill the Brickman turns you into brick breaking space cowboy

The UK based poncle (creators of Vampire Survivors) have teamed up with Doonutsaur to release Kill the Brickman. That’s to say, it’s out now on Steam and Xbox. It even has the same appealing £3.99 price point as Vampire Survivors.

Inspired by retro games of yore (presumably Breakout, and perhaps Space Invaders) it involves creating a loadout and blasting the bricks before you with all manner of bullets. Dozen elite enemies and ten bosses all feature, along with hundreds of relics to discover. Extra missions await those seeking large payoffs.

Kill the Brickman came about after an innocent email that led to poncle trying it out. Days later, it was signed under poncle’s new publishing label.

“Kill the Brickman is not only a brilliant deckbuilder, it’s also one of the strangest ones I’ve ever played. And that’s a good thing,” said Luca Galante, Company Director at poncle.

“I wanted to focus on the strange style of this game so it could stand out amongst the other amazing deckbuilding games out there,” said Alvin of Doonutsaur. “Not only did poncle manage to meet me at my own level of weird, they helped me raise the bar on how absurd Kill the Brickman could really be!”

Kill the Brickman is out now. Weren’t you paying attention?