Out this week: Metal Gear Solid Delta, Gears of War: Reloaded, Helldivers 2, SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance, Lost Soul Aside, more

Every so often the planets (publishers) align, and we’re presented with more new releases than anyone could possibly play. This is one of those weeks, and it seems that there’s no respite, with next week looking incredibly busy too. Best put the kettle on, folks.
After a quiet couple of weeks, the Switch 2 bounces back with the expanded version of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which adds the Star-Crossed World DLC and improves performance overall. STORY OF SEASONS: Grand Bazaar meanwhile looks set to successfully put a spin on franchise, incorporating the titular weekly bazaar where produced can be sold. Wind power also plays a part, with windmills integral to farming, and there’s a glider to get around.
Curiously timed, there’s a mange et trio of Konami’s UE5 powered Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater remake – featuring improved audio, enhanced bodily damage to Snake, a new online mode, and modern controls – a simultaneous PS5/Xbox Series release of fellow remake Gears of War: Reloaded which offers cross play and every piece of extra content, and an Xbox Series release of the PS5’s smash cooperative third-person shooter Helldivers 2.
Sony has an exclusive lined up for this week too, in the form of the single player action-adventure RPG Lost Soul Aside. Screenshots recall Square-Enix’s Forspoken, sporting a similar visual style and fantasy theme. There’s a bigger focus on sword-swinging melee combat, though, and the dialogue seems far less cheesy. It’s out on PS5 and PC this Friday.
SEGA’s also back with the long-time coming SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance, developed by the team behind Streets of Rage 4, ergo featuring a similar art direction. Here, Joe Musashi seeks vengeance after finding his village burned to the ground and his clan turned to stone.
Then there’s the Sabre’s open world knight in training adventure The Knightling – in which our hapless hero is armed with just a shield – the cartoony Chip ‘n Clawz vs. The Brainioids from XCOM creator Julian Gollop, psychological survival horror sequel Vlad Circus: Curse of Asmodeus, third person puzzler Particle Hearts – set in a world formed from particles – and the robot starring 2.5D puzzle platformer NODE: The Last Favor of the Antarii.
Also imminent are the wave-based zombie shooter Battle of Rebels – due both digitally and at retail – the 2D shark-swapping Metroidvania lite Makis Adventure, and the arcade-like jet ski racer Smoots Crazy Wave. Bandai Namco meanwhile are readying SUPER ROBOT WARS Y, the latest in the grid-based tactical mecha RPG series.
This week sees a couple of licensed games as well, with Microids behind the cult anime tie-in Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening, which was presumably popular in France at some point, while GameMill are publishing the spooky adventure Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek. Curiously, Space Adventure Cobra isn’t the first game based on the franchise to gain a western release – the SEGA CD/Mega CD saw The Space Adventure: Cobra the Legendary Bandit in 1995, which played a bit like Konami’s Snatcher.
Even the humble Evercade gets a look in with two new cartridges. Neo Geo Arcade 1 looks set to be a big seller, featuring the likes of Metal Slug and KoF 2000, while the isometric dungeon crawler Roguecraft DX is a modern retro Amiga game with additional features. Don’t be surprised to see the NeoGeo cart in the UK retail chart next week.
New release trailers
Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World
Lost Soul Aside
Gears of War: Reloaded
Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater
Helldivers 2 (Xbox)
SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance
The Knightling
SUPER ROBOT WARS Y
STORY OF SEASONS: Grand Bazaar
Particle Hearts
Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening
Chip ‘n Clawz vs. The Brainioids
Vlad Circus: Curse of Asmodeus
NODE: The Last Favor of the Antarii
Makis Adventure
Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek
Smoots Crazy Wave
Battle of Rebels
Robots at Midnight
Otherwar
Evercade Neo Geo Arcade 1
Evercade Roguecraft DX
New multiformat releases
- Gears of War: Reloaded
- Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater
- SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance
- The Knightling
- Particle Hearts
- Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening
- Chip ‘n Clawz vs. The Brainioids
- Makis Adventure
- Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek
- Vlad Circus: Curse of Asmodeus
- Smoots Crazy Wave
- NODE: The Last Favor of the Antarii
- The Mystery Of Woolley Mountain
- NBA 2K26 Leave No Doubt Edition / NBA 2K26 Superstar Edition
- Axobubble
- Carlos the Taco
New on PSN
- Lost Soul Aside
- SUPER ROBOT WARS Y
- Battle of Rebels
- Zip’s Jumping Adventure
- Zoochosis
- Fresh Tracks
- Otherwar
- Into Black
- Find Sort Match
- Robots at Midnight
- Heading Out
New on Xbox Store
- Helldivers 2
- Bumblebee – Storm of Friendship
- Compass of Destiny: Istanbul
- UBOAT
- Captain Bones
- Carnival Survivors The Parade
- Goblin Gold Hunt
- Mini Words
- The Strange City
- Void Source
- Legends of Amberland II: The Song of Trees
- Ash Pines: The Motel
- Color Water Sort
- Death Mask
- Learning Factory
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World
- SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance
- Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
- Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek
- Date Everything!
- Hundred Days – Wine Making Simulator
- Fruitbus
- Battle of Rebels
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
New Evercade carts
- NeoGeo Arcade 1
- Roguecraft DX
Next week: Hollow Knight: Silksong, Cronos: The New Dawn, Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion, Demonschool, Everybody’s Golf Hotshots, NBA 2K26, Metal Eden, Hirogami, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants, Hell is Us, Adventure of Samsara, DUCKSIDE (Early Access), DETECTIVE – Scene Crime, Sky of Destruction, Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition, Candylands Journey, Scar-Lead Salvation (Xbox), Lapin, Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel, Above Snakes, Fling to the Finish, Void Crew, Dark burial, and Nachtmahr.