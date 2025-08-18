UK Retail Chart: Mario Kart World reclaims no.1 while Madden NFL 26 debuts at #16

Take 2’s crime caper Mafia: The Old Country remains no.1 in both the PS5 and Xbox Series X retail charts, but the all formats top 40 is a different story with Mario Kart World returning to no.1.

The colourful kart racer has pretty much dominated the chart since the Switch 2 launched, making way for only the occasional big name new release. When EA Sports FC 26 launches it may have trouble keeping pole position, mind. Next week is also looking incredibly busy for new releases.

Mafia: The Old Country fell to #2, Donkey Kong Bananza climbed to #3, Hogwarts Legacy dropped to #4, and then at #5 it’s the return of Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition – presumably thanks to a Switch 2 console restock.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate took #6 while also topping the PS4 chart, last week’s surprise re-entry LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga moved down to #7, LEGO Harry Potter Collection rose all the way from #31 to #8, Minecraft (the Switch chart’s no.1) re-entered the top ten at #9, and finally at #10 it’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 exited the top ten, now at #13. Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game took a tumble too, falling from #8 to #34.

Just one new release managed to surface – Madden NFL 26 at #16. It also made #9 in the PS5 chart and #6 on Xbox Series X. A Switch 2 chart is yet to exist, so it’s unclear how it performed on Nintendo’s platform.

A handful of older LEGO games managed to re-enter the top 40, including LEGO Jurassic World (#15), The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game (#30), LEGO Worlds (#31), and LEGO DC Super-Villains (#32). Our best guess is that at least one retailer recently had a clear out.

On the subject of surplus stock, RPG specialists NiS America control the long-in-the-tooth 3DS chart, with Stella Glow at no.1 followed by Culdcept Revolt and Etrian Odyssey Untold: The Millennium Girl. No change there, then.