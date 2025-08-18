Out this week: Black Myth: Wukong (Xbox), Delta Force, Herdling, Discounty, Sengoku Dynasty, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, more

Last week Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II leapt from Xbox Series to PS5, and if it’s 83% Metacritic score is to go by, it’s going down well with its new audience. Continuing the theme of reciprocation, the PS5’s Black Myth: Wukong – Game Science’s 2024 action RPG based on Journey to the West – finally comes to Xbox Series this week, priced £54.99. The PS5 version was well received but not without criticism, with some reviewers finding exploration lacking.
The ‘summer of giving’ continues next week, with PlayStation’s Helldivers II coming to Xbox and Microsoft’s Gears of War: Reloaded launching on PS5 and Xbox Series simultaneously. A curiously timed duo, we must admit.
Getting back on track, this week also sees the release of the free-to-play Delta Force. It appears to be generating a buzz due to its focus on no-pay-to-win and new-fangled anti-cheater technology. We were surprised to learn that it includes a remake of Black Hawk Down – based on the 2011 movie.
The multiformat BrokenLore: Don’t Watch meanwhile is first-person psychological horror set in a 6-square-meter Tokyo apartment. The positive reception it has on Steam suggests its worth a look. The same goes for the WWII tactical roguelite Grit and Valor – 1949, which likewise is due a belated console appearance.
Then there’s the alpine expedition Herdling – from the creators of the FAR series – the open world village builder Sengoku Dynasty, PQube’s discount supermarket sim Discounty, steampunk stealth adventure City of Springs, faux hacker sim CORE.SYS, and a belated Xbox release of the RPG WitchSpring R. Incidentally, there are 37 games due on Xbox this week, but we couldn’t find trailers for the vast majority. It seems that many fall into the casual puzzle genre.
On the retro side of things there’s Boulder Dash 40th Anniversary, with 60 remastered dirt digging levels and 180 new ones, and the long-time coming Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution. This GBA platformer can be traced back to 2002 where it failed to find a publisher, only for development to resume in 2023. This week, Shantae fans finally get to play it – ignoring the fact that a physical GBA release occurred a few months ago. Less said about that the better.
New release trailers
Delta Force
Black Myth: Wukong
Herdling
Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution
Sengoku Dynasty
Discounty
Hide The Corpse
City of Springs
BrokenLore: Don’t Watch
Grit and Valor – 1949
CORE.SYS
Boulder Dash 40th Anniversary
WitchSpring R
Knightica
CritterGarden
New multiformat releases
- Delta Force
- Herdling
- Sengoku Dynasty
- Discounty
- Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution
- To Farm Lands
- City of Springs
- BOULDER DASH 40th Anniversary
- CORE.SYS
- Golden Knight
- BrokenLore: DON’T WATCH
- Grit and Valor – 1949
- Antarctica 88: 4k Remaster
- Recycling Center Simulator
- SF3RA
New on PSN
- Woodlawn : The End of the World
- Hide The Corpse
- Sword of the Sea
New on Xbox Store
- Black Myth: Wukong
- WitchSpring R
- Astro Adventure: Core Hunt
- Cubey: Hexfall
- ACRES
- Beautiful Sakura: Football Club
- CritterGarden
- Heart of Ice by Dave Morris
- Shaman’s Mask of the Rune Magic
- SpotCat vs The Cheddar Mafia In The Americas
- Journey of Johann: Snowy Mountain
- Knightica
- Blocky Blast
- Calyssa
- CybeRage
- Fire & Water
- Pocket Mini Golf 2
- SEWER QUEST
- Pets Hidden In The Office
- US Conflict — Tank Battles
- Reposition Defense
- We Don’t Cry: Zombie Survival
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Funko Fusion: Deluxe Edition
- Discounty
- Nikoderiko: The Magical World Director’s Cut
- Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut
- Worms Armageddon Anniversary Edition
- DREDGE Complete Edition
- Amber Isle
Next week: METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER, HELLDIVERS 2 (Xbox), Gears of War: Reloaded, The Knightling, Lost Soul Aside, SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance, Particle Hearts, Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening, Chip ‘n Clawz vs. The Brainioids, SUPER ROBOT WARS Y, Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek, Heading Out, Makis Adventure, NODE: The Last Favor of the Antarii, The Mystery Of Woolley Mountain, Zip’s Jumping Adventure, Vlad Circus: Curse of Asmodeus, Axobubble, Into Black, Smoots Crazy Wave, Find Sort Match, Robots at Midnight, NBA 2K26 Leave No Doubt Edition, plus Roguecraft DX and Neo Geo Arcade 1 for Evercade.