Shenmue III is coming to more formats via a new enhanced edition

Gamescom 2025 is set to lift the lid on Shenmue III Enhanced, which presumably means the first trailer will be unveiled at some point during the show.

Until we get to see it in action, publisher ININ – who recently took control of Shenmue III – has revealed to expect from this just-announced enhanced version.

Coming to PS5, Xbox Series, PC and Switch (possibly the Switch 2 – it seems that decision hasn’t been finalised yet) we’re in for sharper 4K textures and richer visuals, faster loading times, more NPCs to make towns feel alive, a classic camera mode, and streamlined menu navigation.

It seems that criticism towards the original has been taken on board, with cut-scenes and dialogue now skippable, reduced money barriers, stamina system adjustments, and health restoration before fights. Chances are it’ll still end with bloody cliffhanger though. It would also be neat if ININ could find a way to include a couple of classic arcade games from their back catalogue.

Owners of the original Shenmue III on PS4 and PC will be offered an upgrade path to the enhanced edition.

Shenmue III first hit the PS4 in 2019 to incredibly mixed reviews, with many critics calling it a game lost in time. Some however found solace in its decades-old sensibilities.