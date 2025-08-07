The Good Old Days intends to transport players to the ‘80s

Barely a week goes by without a new Metroidvania appearing on the digital storefronts. If you haven’t had your fill yet, The Good Old Days looks like one to watch. Aksys certainly thinks so, as they’ve snapped up publishing rights.

‘80s pop culture references help this childhood adventure stand out, with the trailer suggesting we’re in for something resembling The Goonies meets Indiana Jones. We’re also going to go out on a limb and say the developers are fans of Earthbound, with the character design sharing similarities. On that note, character switching is the order of the day here, with each hero having different abilities.

The story stars Sean, a young boy trying to resolve the debt left by his late father – with only a single day left to put things right.

Multiple endings will feature, with even the time of day impacting quests. How much money has been accumulated so far will also impact how the story pans out.

Grab a bag of gobstoppers when The Good Old Days comes to Switch this autumn.