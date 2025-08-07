A ‘Heretic + Hexen’ double-pack launched today, featuring new episodes

QuakeCon 2025 is underway, and as is tradition, a new retro re-release has stealth launched on the digital services.

This year it’s Heretic + Hexen receiving a revamp, courtesy of Nightdive. These fantasy themed spellcasters were originally released in 1994 and 1995 (respectively) and developed Raven Software – who are still around, currently toiling in the Call of Duty mines. They were innovative for their item for featuring an inventory and the ability to look up and down – something that wasn’t possible in DOOM.

This re-release sees a resolution bump to 4K and up to 120 FPS. There’s also a remixed soundtrack, mod support, online crossplay multiplayer for up to 16 players, and local split screen for up to 4 or 8 players (depending on platform.)

Nightdive and id Software have also created two new episodes – Heretic: Faith Renewed and Hexen: Vestiges of Grandier. So, even hardened fans have something fresh to explore.

There’s a lengthy developer interview available on Xbox Wire, detailing the additional touches Nightdive has implemented.

Heretic + Hexen can be downloaded from today on Xbox Game Pass. They’re also available on PS5, PS4, Switch, Steam and GOG. The Xbox Store reveals a price of £13.24, giving a ballpark figure for other platforms.

We’re old enough to recall playing through the SEGA Saturn version of Hexen and having a decent time with it. It was certainly better than the Saturn’s DOOM conversion, at any rate.