Trasmoz Legends springs to life in September, boasting a YM2203 chiptune soundtrack

Solo developer Volcano Bytes hopes to capture the spirit of 1984 with their arcade style platformer Trasmoz Legends.

It not only features pixel art limited to just 16 colours but has an authentic chiptune soundtrack powered by the Yamaha YM2203 sound chip. FM-driven basslines ahoy.

The game itself appears to be a fusion of Donkey Kong and Ghouls’ n Ghosts, being an early ‘80s style single screen platformer with a ghoulish theme. The trailer suggests there are coins to collect, chests to chase, bosses to beat, and exploding pumpkins to avoid.

Modes include Family, Classic, Speedrun, and Endless. It can also be played in couch co-op.

Take a bite out of Trasmoz Legends on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and Switch when it launches on 11th September. JanduSoft are publishing, with a price point of $7.99.