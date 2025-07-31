PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC is out in September

It’s Pac-Man’s 45th anniversary, so it makes perfect sense that PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC has been announced for later this year. There isn’t long to wait either, with a 26th September release date confirmed.

Developed by Now Production Co, the aim here is to bring back the 2002 original with quality-of-life improvements, expanded stages, and new voice acting. And a fresh coat of paint, of course.

The press release also mentions new actions for Pac-Man, updated boss battles, more collectibles and a two-player mode. Those who own 2022’s PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC can unlock a TOC-MAN in-game costume.

Digital pre-orders are live on the Switch and Switch 2 eShops, with PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and Steam pre-orders live at a later date.

Like Once Upon A Katamari, also announced today, it seems that it might be skipping retail. Boo to that.