Fourteen years and numerous HD re-releases later, a new Katamari game is almost upon us

Coming as a pleasant surprise, Bandai Namco has announced a new entry in the much-loved Katamari series. This marks the first brand new title in fourteen years.

Like before, Once Upon A Katamari sees the prince rolling up all manner of objects to recreate stars missing from the cosmos. This time however there’s a time travelling theme, with locations including the wild west, the prehistoric era, and the ancient pyramids.

Power-ups feature too, including a rocket speed boost, the ability to stop the timer, and a magnet to draw objects. Additionally, and as revealed in the trailer below, there will be 69 customisable cousins to find. The press release states 68, but this appears to be either a typo or a means of preventing the announcement email from going into journo’s spam folders. Nice.

Lastly, a multiplayer mode will be available in which up to four players compete to make the biggest Katamari. It can be played with others or against the computer.

Once Upon A Katamari launches 24th October on PS5, Xbox Series, Switch and PC. It appears to be a digital only release, which is a shame and also a surprise seeing Shadow Labyrinth managed to gain a day one physical version.

Earlier today Bandai Namco also announced DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO for Switch 2 and the multiformat PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC – which is out 26th September.