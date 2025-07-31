The C64 Mini is back in black this October, now including modern retro games

Retro Games’ full size modern Amiga console is currently caught up in a legal battle. In the meantime, PLAION and Retro Games are set to revisit the THEC64 Mini.

THEC64 mini – Black Edition is a tribute to the underground C64 scene, featuring 25 modern retro games, many of which have been highly praised by the press. Here’s the full line-up:

Yeti Mountain • Spinning Image • Steel Ranger • A Pig Quest • Hessian • Joe Gunn: Gold Edition • Hunter’s Moon Remastered • It’s Magic 2 • Runn ‘N’ Gunn • Guns ‘N’ Ghosts • Metal Warrior Ultra • Millie & Molly • Rocky Memphis: The Legend of Atlantis • Good Kniight • Planet Golf • Nixy and the Seeds of Doom • P0 Snake • Grid Pix • Caren and the Tangled Tentacles • Ooze: The Escape • Sam’s Journey • Shadow Switcher • Pains ‘N’ Aches • Knight ‘N’ Grail • Galencia

The console itself has a matte and gloss black finish and comes with a black micro switched USB joystick. As before, it outputs at 720p via HDMI and features multiple USB ports to connect controllers, keyboards and USB sticks.

“This is a celebration of the passionate developers, artists, and fans who never stopped creating. Back In Black is about showing that retro still has edge, energy, and soul,” said Ben Jones, Commercial Director at PLAION REPLAI.

Pre-orders for THEC64 mini – Black Edition went live today on Amazon (affiliate link) ahead of a 24th October release.