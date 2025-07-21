The Atari 2600+ is getting a Pac-Man themed refresh this October

Atari and PLAION aren’t quite ready to retire the Atari 2600+ console just yet, with a Pac-Man themed refresh planned for the festive season. This also ties in nicely with Pac-Man’s 45th anniversary.

The Atari 2600+ Pac-Man Edition launches 31st October for £129.99, featuring a yellow makeover and a new bezel starring Pac-Man and his rogues’ gallery of ghosts. It comes packaged with a new Pac-Man CX-40 wireless joystick in matching yellow, along with a new Pac-Man Double Feature cartridge containing new release Pac-Man 7800 (pictured below) and Pac-Man 2600 – which was first ever home release, and renown for not exactly being arcade accurate.

Additional CX40+ wireless joysticks will be available for £29.99 each in the following colours: Yellow (Pac-Man), Blue (Inky ghost), Red (Blinky ghost), Pink (Pinky ghost) and Orange (Clyde ghost). The Pac-Man Double Feature cartridge will be available to purchase separately later in 2025. So, somewhen during November or December.

Pre-orders for the Atari 2600+ Pac-Man Edition and the Pac-Man CX-40 Wireless Joystick go live Wednesday 23rd July on Amazon UK. (Affiliate link.)

The Atari 2600+ console first launched in 2023, providing retro fans with a new system to play their doubtlessly dusty collection of 2600 and 7800 cartridges on. Atari and PLAION have since supported the system with cartridge reissues and conversions of new titles – with the promising new port of Tiger-Heli due next month.