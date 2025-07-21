Surprise! Namco games are coming to Atari 50, including Pac-Man

In a deal perhaps too good to turn down, Atari are turning their attention to their retro collection Atari 50 once more with the upcoming The Namco Legendary Pack DLC.

Namco and Atari had a powerful relationship during the reign of the Atari 2600 (and later to some extent Atari 7800) and this new DLC intends to dive into the partnership that saw several Namco arcade games converted into best sellers for the classic console.

The new timeline will include the 2600, 5200, and Atari 8-bit versions of PAC-MAN, the US arcade versions of DIG DUG and XEVIOUS, and Atari’s console versions of GALAGA, XEVIOUS, GALAXIAN, and DIG DUG. Some of these versions have never seen a re-release before.

This DLC is “coming soon” to all systems as paid DLC for Atari 50. The trailer below gives a glimpse of what to expect.

Earlier today Atari also announced a Pac-Man edition Atari 2600+ console with a new Atari 7800 version of Pac-Man and a range of colourful themed wireless joysticks.