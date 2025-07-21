Donkey Kong Bananza swings to the top of the UK chart

Despite having a small userbase, the Switch 2 has dominated the UK retail chart throughout this summer, with Mario Kart World claiming five (non-consecutive) no.1s. The console’s reign continues this week, with new release Donkey Kong Bananza topping the all formats top 40.

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering Switch games are the last bastion of physical media in the UK, the occasional major PS5 release notwithstanding.

This also means that Bananza was able to fend off competition from RoboCop Rogue City – Unfinished Business. We had it tipped for a #2 placing, which was a tad off the park – this reasonably well received standalone expansion made its debut at #5. It did however manage to top both the PS5 and Xbox Series X charts.

Mario Kart World fell to #2, Hogwarts Legacy climbed to #3, while EA Sports FC 25 moved down to #4.

At #6 it’s Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, down four places during its second week on sale.

Minecraft moved up to #7 while also topping the Switch chart, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – which has now spent a resounding 430 weeks in the top 40 – dropped to #8, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 re-entered the top ten at #9 (up from #13) and then at #10 it’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

F1 25 and Death Stranding 2 both departed the top ten, meanwhile, falling to #12 and #18 respectively.

One other new release managed to enter the chart: the Nacon published Rugby League 26 at #11. It also managed to show up in both the PS5 and Xbox Series top tens despite feedback from fans being rather brutal, with reports of numerous glitches and even incorrect rules.

If you’re here for hot 3DS chart news, calm your expectations. It’s a mere ‘top two’ this week, with RPG Stella Glow at no.1 followed by Culdcept Revolt. Perhaps this chart’s days are finally numbered. Then again, we’ve been saying that for months…