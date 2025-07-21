Out this week: WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers, Killing Floor 3, Ed & Edda: Grand Prix, Wild Hearts S, Wheel World, more

So far this summer we’ve been spoilt for new releases. Like a party host with a fresh tray of Ferrero Rocher, we’re continued to be spoilt, with this week offering up another bunch of delectable treats.

The Switch 2 is about to see its busiest week since launch. Heading to retail are the sweaty grappler WWE 2K25, an expanded version of Super Mario Party Jamboree, the investigative puzzle adventure No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM, and the Monster Hunter inspired Wild Hearts S. Koei Tecmo’s Wild Hearts S now supports four players online and includes all post launch content, along with adjustments to difficulty.

On PS5, Xbox Series and PC there’s WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers – an Unreal Engine 5 powered Souls-like set during the Ming dynasty, starring a female pirate. It’s due on Game Pass at launch, as is Annapurna’s spiritual cycling adventure Wheel World, and the six player research facility set survival game Abiotic Factor.

After a few delays, Killing Floor 3 is finally unshackled this week too. Set in 2091, it sees up to six players working together to control a zombie outbreak. Every enemy’s AI has been tweaked, while the level of realism has been cranked up a notch, helping to fuel the carnage.

Then there’s the movie tie-in Ed & Edda: Grand Prix – Racing Champions – based on German theme park mascots, with tracks set all over Europe – the promising futuristic racer Cyber Clutch: Hot Import Nights from new publisher Current Games, an enhanced version of the puzzler Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S, and the PvP sci-fi flight shooter Wildgate.

The Xbox also gains a belated release of the psychological horror Luto, while the body horror OXIDE room 208 comes to PS5, Xbox Series and PC. It sees eight survivors attempt to escape from a laboratory where an experiment that has spiralled out of control. If this week has taught us anything, it’s that research labs are best avoided.

New release trailers

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ＋ Jamboree TV

WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers

Killing Floor 3

Wild Hearts S

WWE 2K25 (Switch 2)

No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES

Ed & Edda: Grand Prix – Racing Champions

Wheel World

Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S+

Abiotic Factor

Cyber Clutch: Hot Import Nights

Monument Valley 3

Luto

OXIDE room 208

Wildgate

Secret Paws – Cozy Offices

New multiformat releases

WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers

Killing Floor 3

Oxide Room 208

Cyber Clutch: Hot Import Nights

Ed & Edda: Grand Prix – Racing Champions

Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S+

Abiotic Factor

Monument Valley 3

Wheel World

Wildgate

Rogue Raccoon

Secret Paws – Cozy Offices

New on PSN

Psychopathy Assessment

Fit And Fry: Organized Chef

New on Xbox Store

Luto

Cubey: Blockbyte

Chess Battle

Crowd City

Kawaii Girls Panic

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, Jamboree TV

Wild Hearts S – Switch 2

WWE 2K25 Nintendo – Switch 2

No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – Switch 2

Ed & Edda: Grand Prix – Racing Champions

Touhou Luna Nights Collector’s Edition

Broken Sword-Shadow of the Templars: Reforged

Fading Afternoon – Uncensored

Ender Magnolia

Next week: Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of The Rings Game, MADO MONOGATARI: Fia and the Wondrous Academy, Maiden Cops, Noctuary, Lucy Dreaming (PS4/PS5), Cook Serve Forever, A Dream About Parking Lots, 9 Years of Shadows, and God of Weapons (PS5).