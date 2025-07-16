Donkey Kong Bananza, Shadow Labyrinth, Diluvian Winds, Golden Tee Arcade Classics, and God Wars hit the Switch

Reviews of Donkey Kong Bananza have come out swinging. This lavish looking Switch 2 exclusive has arrived to universal acclaim, even gaining top marks (10/10) from IGN and a few other outlets. Some critics did however note that it plays it a little safe, resulting in a handful of 8/10 and 4/5 review scores knocking about.

“Falling slightly short of Odyssey’s genius, Donkey Kong Bananza is still a thoroughly entertaining Switch 2 platformer, with a heartfelt story, and DK’s most memorable adventure in years,” said VGC. IGN meanwhile called it “Nintendo’s first Switch 2 masterpiece.”

It’s quite a busy week for new releases, with even another Switch 2 title due – along with three more planned for next week. From Namco Bandai comes Shadow Labyrinth, a peculiar Pac-Man off-shoot that’s a 2D side-scrolling adventure, starring the enigmatic Swordsman No.8 and a floating orb known as PUCK. While reviews aren’t live yet, we can definitely say it’s rather intriguing, being far removed from a typical Pac-Man spin-off. It’s out Friday for £24.99.

We took a look at Diluvian Winds earlier this week. It’s a cosy management sim based around looking after a lighthouse and its adjacent traveller camp. The travellers are happy to gather resources in return for food and shelter, and it’s up to you to assign them roles each day. The lighthouse must be kept lit, and natural disasters dealt with too. While this may sound taxing, most tasks require nothing more than a few button presses, and the stakes are quite low.

Then there’s Arc System Work’s anime based 3v3 brawler HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT, city builder The Wandering Village – which takes place on the back of a giant turtle – visual novel crime caper sequel BUSTAFELLOWS season2, the loot-based RPG God Wars, and Upin & Ipin Universe – a tie-in for a Malaysian CGI cartoon series, set in a tropical village and featuring an open-world to explore.

Re-release specialists Aspyr have dusted off Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2, which was originally developed by Obsidian and released in 2006 and published by Atari back in the day. Reviews of this enhanced re-release are mostly in the 7/10 ballpark, with critics claiming that it’s decent enough but doesn’t offer much in the way of quality-of-life improvements.

On the subject of Atari, they’re releasing Golden Tee Arcade Classics – a collection of golf games which originally used trackball controls, mostly dating to the late ‘90s. The roster reads as Golden Tee 3D Golf, Golden Tee 97, Golden Tee 98, Golden Tee 99, Golden Tee 2K, and Golden Tee Classic. Shuffleshot and World Class Bowling are also present.

QUByte are about to drop a new Beat ‘Em Up Collection too, featuring seven side-scrolling brawlers. Included are First Samurai, Second Samurai, Gourmet Warriors, Iron Commando, Legend, Sword of Sodan, and The Tale of Clouds and Winds. We’re reasonably confident in saying all of these have been re-released by QUByte before.

New Switch eShop releases

Shadow Labyrinth – £24.99

Shadow Labyrinth is a 2D action platformer and a genre-twisting alternate take on the iconic PAC-MAN.

As Swordsman No. 8, awoken by a floating yellow orb, PUCK, on a mysterious planet amidst relics of wars past, you are chosen to become the instrument of its will.

To survive you will discover many secrets, consume your enemies, and grow from prey to the apex predator as you embrace your true purpose.

Donkey Kong Bananza – £58.99

Join the unlikely duo of Donkey Kong and Pauline as they smash their way through a vast underground world in Donkey Kong Bananza – only on Nintendo Switch 2.

Bash through just about anything with the raw power of Donkey Kong! Crash through walls, carve tunnels with your fists, punch straight down into the ground, and even tear off chunks of terrain to swing around and throw – the more you smash, the more secrets you’ll open up to explore.

Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition – £25.52

A dark force sweeps over Faerûn, ravaging everything in its path as though searching for something – something that you now find in your possession. As the Shard-Bearer, only you can stop the King of Shadows and his army from desecrating the land you call home. Will you save Faerûn, or fall victim to the temptation of absolute power?

When your actions dictate the fate of the Realms, there are no small choices.

HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT – £49.99

The first full-scale HUNTER×HUNTER fighting game is here!

3v3 Nen ability team battle

Create teams of characters to face off in 3-on-3 battles.

Find a combination with synergy, and aim for the top with your own unique team!

The Wandering Village – £26.99

In a world where mysterious plants are spreading all over the earth, emitting toxic spores as they grow, a small group of survivors seeks shelter on the back of a giant, wandering creature they call ‘Onbu’.

Become their leader, build their settlement and form a symbiotic relationship with Onbu to survive together in this hostile, yet beautiful post-apocalyptic world.

God Wars – £13.49

Classic Loot-Based RPG: 9 unique classes × 9 weapon types × 600+ pieces of gear × 200+ pets × 180 relics. Mix and match freely to create your ultimate build!

Epic Adventure Awaits: Explore 6 distinct worlds and conquer 6 completely different loops. Enjoy over 50 hours of thrilling, loot-filled gameplay!

Golden Tee Arcade Classics – £24.99

Tee up the old-school fun! Golden Tee Arcade Classics brings eight legendary arcade classics home – no quarters required.

Enjoy Golden Tee 3D Golf, Golden Tee 97, Golden Tee 98, Golden Tee 99, Golden Tee 2K, and Golden Tee Classic exactly as you remember them from your days at the arcade (or, more likely, your local watering hole).

BUSTAFELLOWS season2 – £44.99

The hit series BUSTAFELLOWS continues with an all-new season! Featuring the crime-solving gang you know and love, that trouble can’t help but follow. Uncover their story in this movie-like experience, as you meet new characters, make important choices and help solve the dark, unspeakable crimes that plague New Sieg.

Diluvian Winds – £12.49

As the weather grows increasingly extreme, a walrus serving as a lighthouse keeper welcomes travelers seeking a place to rest.

As the Keeper, accommodate these visitors and fulfill their requests to withstand natural disasters, all while developing the hamlet on land, underwater, and in the air.

Anomaly Collapse – £16.50

Anomaly Collapse thrusts you into an innovative one-dimensional battlefield grid, where movements are minimized, but strategy is maximized. Plan your moves and outmaneuver your foes by mastering the art of flanking, backstabbing, and cornering them in thrilling face-offs!

Upin & Ipin Universe – £31.69

Upin & Ipin Universe is a vibrant open-world adventure that brings the charm of tropical Southeast Asian village life to players worldwide.

Inspired by the beloved Upin & Ipin animated series, it invites players to explore the lively Kampung Durian Runtuh — a living, breathing world filled with authentic sights, sounds, and traditions, crafted by Malaysians for the world.

From bustling markets to quiet rice fields, it captures the essence of kampung (village) life—fireflies at dusk, swaying coconut palms, and the aroma of home-cooked meals. Play as Upin and Ipin on a heartfelt journey, uncovering local legends, helping their community, and immersing themselves in Malaysia’s rich culture, rooted in the heart of Southeast Asia.

PINEAPPLE: A Bittersweet Revenge – £6.99

PINEAPPLE spins the tale of a sweet, yet biting, revenge. You’ll devise clever pranks, placing pineapples in the most unexpected and personal spaces of the bully, driving her to the brink. But be warned: she’s not the only one who’ll learn a thing or two.

This unique prank simulator blends a humorous storyline with fun challenges, unraveling a revenge story centered on the quirks of bullying. It’s short and mischievous, but packed with meaning.

Neon Noodles – £17.99

Neon Noodles is an open-ended culinary themed machine-building puzzle game where you program robotic chefs to cook 250 recipes from around the world, consisting of 400 unique ingredients. Take on challenging assignments from a cast of intriguing clients and design complex and beautiful automations to uncover the truth behind the Neon Noodles. Do you have what it takes to pry humanity’s future from the clutches of corporate greed?

Ad SHOOt – £8.50

Frustrated by unskippable video ads, the protagonist jumps into a shmup to blast them away.

Clear every stage and reclaim a smooth, ad-free internet life!

Cottonville – £9.89

Create, farm, and style your way to success in Cottonville!

Welcome to Cottonville – a cozy dress-up and farming sim where creativity blossoms and fashion takes root! Run your own sewing atelier, grow essential crops, and craft stylish outfits for a charming cast of characters.

Bring You Home – £5.99

BRING YOU HOME is a cute and accessible, purely visual, family-friendly puzzle adventure… with a twist in the gameplay. You don’t control the hero, you control the level ITSELF! How? Change and rearrange the pieces of every level to unveil the right path for Polo!

Karma City Police – £11.99

Karma City Police is a narrative-driven police dispatch simulator with pinball-based combat and adventure elements.

Serve the role of the new dispatcher at the Karma City Police Station. Speak to distressed callers to discover their emergency, and then allocate resources needed to save the day.

Explore a dense and vivid police station, battle enemies in a unique pinball mini-game, and enjoy a captivating story with lots of humor and eccentric characters.

Beat ‘Em Up Collection (QUByte Classics) – £17.99

Beat ‘Em Up Collection (QUByte Classics) brings together seven retro side-scrolling brawlers in one action-packed bundle: First Samurai, Second Samurai, Gourmet Warriors, Iron Commando, Legend, Sword of Sodan, and The Tale of Clouds and Winds. Fight through time and fantasy worlds in pure 16-bit style, now enhanced with modern features like rewind, cheats, screen filters, digital manuals, and full localization. A must-play for fans of classic beat ‘em ups!

Next week: Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV, WWE 2K25 Standard Edition (Switch 2), WILD HEARTS S, No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES, SOMA, Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S+, Ed & Edda: GRAND PRIX – Racing Champions, and Roger, Misc. A Tiny Tale, Monument Valley 3, Secret Paws – Cozy Offices, Arcana Famiglia -La storia della Arcana Famiglia- Rinato, Noah’s Dilemma, and Zero-Sum Heart.