Retro collection Operation Night Strikers launches 7th August

Clear River Games are bringing Taito’s retro collection Operation Night Strikers to Switch and Steam at the start of August. The Steam page is live while the Switch eShop page is typically tardy.

Featuring four games, the focus here is on Taito’s arcade shooters. Included are the light gun games Operation Wolf and Operation Thunderbolt, the sci-fi Night Striker (with a new soundtrack), and 1990’s alien blasting Space Gun.

Multiple arcade versions are present along with the unseen EU version of Night Striker, while the trailer notes that console versions will be available as DLC, such as the NES version of Operation Wolf.

Options include screen filters, save states, the ability to download and upload play data, and compatibility with the analogue Cyber Stick Intelligent controller.

Conversion specialists M2 are responsible, so we should be in for something special.

It seems that Clear River Games are planning a retail release but aren’t quite ready to reveal what’s in store.