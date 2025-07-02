Dead of Darkness, AIR COMBAT 22, Irem Collection 3, Music Drive: Chase the Beat, and Beat of Life hit the Switch

The Switch (and Switch 2) are well and truly taking us back to the past this week, with many new releases being either retro compilations or modern retro-style games.

From ININ there’s Irem Collection Volume 3, which brings together the 2D arcade scrolling shooters Mr. Heli/Battle Chopper, Mystic Riders and Dragon Breed with optional rapid-fire options, controller layouts, quick saves, a rewind tool, and worldwide leaderboards. The PC Engine version of Mr. Heli is included too, which is a nice extra.

There’s a surprise Arcade Archives release from Hamster too, in the form of Namco’s 1995 aerial shooter AIR COMBAT 22 – which originally ran on the System Super 22 board. It’s due on Switch and Switch 2, with the former version offering a Time Attack and Network mode. Like the recent Ridge Racer re-release, it’s arriving at a slightly higher price point than most AA titles.

This week’s EGGCONSOLE release is noteworthy too, being Micro Cabin’s 1991 light-hearted RPG Fray. PC Engine and Game Gear owners who dabbled with imports may recall this one, as both consoles saw conversions. Sadly though, and as is the case with all EGGCONSOLE releases, it’s untranslated apart from English instructions on how to play.

As for modern retro games, there’s eastasiasoft’s Dead of Darkness – a pixel art survival horror strongly influenced by Resident Evil. Whereas most eastasiasoft games tend to be on the short side, this is a fully fledged adventure with 12+ hours playtime. Set in 1985, you play as a private detective trapped on an island while in pursuit of a missing person.

Also falling under the ‘retro inspired’ umbrella are the rhythm actioner Beat of Life – in which you control the body parts of a Japanese girl as they take on life’s challenges – and QUByte’s PS1 era inspired car combat shooter Music Drive: Chase the Beat, involving rappers Tina and Turner trying to retrieve hard drives containing unreleased tracks, with one being a getaway driver and the other a sharpshooter. Hopefully it’s more Driver 2 than Hooters Road Trip.

No Heroes Here 2 and Into The Emberlands are out this week too, with the former being an online co-op castle defender, and the latter being a cosy exploration game with a village building element. The creatures in need of a home are called Knacks, we kid you not.

New Switch eShop releases

Irem Collection Volume 3 – £19.99

ININ is back with Volume 3 of the IREM Collection, delivering a trio of fantastical shoot ’em ups! This time, it´s magic, machines, and mayhem.

Experience the magic, machines, and mayhem of IREM’s arcade brilliance – all in one explosive collection!

Into The Emberlands – £5.49

As the chosen Lightbearer, you are equipped with a lantern fueled by light-bringing ember, allowing you to venture out into the Miasma.

Bring back the lost Knacks and collect resources to rebuild and expand your village!

But be aware, if the ember lantern fades you’ll become lost in Miasma yourself until the next bearer of light finds you…

Battle Rockets – £6.99

Play as one of twelve Console-tan fighters, and battle your friends…or foes!

Face off in one of three multiplayer modes, each offering Standard and Remix game mechanics:

Duel Shock – Lower your opponent’s HP! If their HP is all depleted, you win!

Short Fuse – Five rounds, five chances to get the first shot! Who will win the most rounds?

Cash Grab – Collect all the coins you can, or just zap them out of your foe’s pockets, but watch out for that time limit!

Dead of Darkness – £14.49

Dead of Darkness is a 2D survival horror action-adventure presented in a mix of old-school pixel art and HD character illustrations. In 1985 England, private investigator Miles Windham follows a lead on the mysterious death of his daughter to Velvet Island. But once he arrives on the island, he soon realizes that the residents are behaving strangely and soon Miles finds himself in a struggle for his own survival.

Beat of Life – £8.99

Life isn’t easy and you’ll feel it in every beat. Stay focused and follow the rhythm to keep each of her organs working properly.

Bad habits in life affect her health. Watch the rhythm carefully and respond before they do real harm.

Life is fragile. One missed beat may lead to illness… or even death. Master every rhythm and guide her to a perfect life. Keep her healthy and whole until the very end.

Dragon Eclipse – £8.99

In Dragon Eclipse, you collect magical Mystlings—unique creatures that enhance your deck and join you in battle. Build your team of three Mystlings with distinct stats, abilities, and special cards. Remember that your beasts grow and evolve as you play, so understanding their nature is the key to victory!

Ascendant – £7.99

Ascendant is a dungeon crawler with heavy Rogue-like elements. You will encounter 3 challenging biome specific enemies types as well as a new boss on every floor! Open soul chests to acquire items with magical attributes. Many of these items synergize with each other to create powerful combinations.

No Heroes Here 2 – £15.99

With up to 4 players, your party must organize the castle, work as a team to craft ammo, and shoot at enemies to protect your kingdom!

EGGCONSOLE FRAY PC-9801 – £5.49

This action RPG, released in Japan by Micro Cabin in 1991, is a spin-off starring Fray, a popular character from “Xak.” Unlike the serious tone of the Xak titles, this features a lighthearted and fun adventure.

The game is a top-down action RPG where you can freely explore towns, but in adventure stages, the screen scrolls only upward. You’ll need to use charged attacks and jumping to push forward. Note that the scrolling in adventure scenes is not forced like in shooting games— it scrolls upward only as you move, allowing for a more relaxed play style.

Millionaire Escape – £4.49

Chase the slippery bandit through a creaky old mansion filled with more traps than your grandma’s attic. Jump, dodge, and maybe trip a little as you race to catch the most annoyingly agile criminal in London.

Feeling clever? You could try to take a shortcut through the elevator — assuming it doesn’t stop between floors for a dramatic pause.

Will justice be served — or will he slip away with your dignity and the loot?

Pro Blackjack – £3.99

Enjoy smooth, immersive gameplay that captures the thrill of the casino. Whether you’re new to blackjack or a seasoned player, Pro Blackjack offers a clean, focused experience designed for quick sessions or long play.

Play against a smart AI dealer using standard blackjack rules. Make strategic decisions—hit, stand, double down, or split—and aim to get as close to 21 as possible without going bust. With responsive controls and a sleek interface, every hand feels sharp and satisfying.

Poly Bridge 3 – £17.99

Poly Bridge 3 is a puzzle game where building bridges is key. Get vehicles to their destination by testing your engineering and problem solving skills. Suspension bridges, draw-bridges, multi-level bridges, crazy almost-bridges, bridges, bridges, bridges!

Escape Game:The Kitty The Vacant Lot – £8.09

This is an escape game (riddle solving adventure game).

The game progresses by selecting screens with the cursor and solving various tricks.

Music Drive: Chase the Beat – £8.99

Music is the most valuable asset in the world, and hard drives filled with unreleased tracks have been stolen by a gang that wants to monopolize the charts. It’s up to you to recover them!

You play as Tina & Tunner — she’s the best getaway driver in the hood, he’s a sharpshooter with perfect aim. Together, this couple uses their unique talents in high-octane missions, combining action and rhythm in a race against time to save the art that moves the world: music.

Next week: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, Missile Command Delta, PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY, Bendy and the Dark Revival, Flora & Fang: Guardians of the vampire garden, ISLANDERS: New Shores, Everdeep Aurora, BAD END THEATER, Tiny Pixels Vol. 2 – Stormy Knights, Hogtie, Fiz and the Rainbow Planet, and Canine.