Take on ‘The Working Dead’ in D3’s Switch 2 cyborg slasher Full Metal Schoolgirl  

The developers behind Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 are currently working on Full Metal Schoolgirl for D3Publisher. In fact, they’ve been working on it for a while – it’s due out October 23rd on Switch 2, PS5 and PC.

Much like Earth Defense Force before it, we shouldn’t expect a cerebral experience. Taking place in a 100 story skyscraper, and set in 2089, it sees a cyborg workforce rebel against the corporate superpower Meternal Jobz. You play as the titular cyborg schoolgirl heroine and must take on waves of undead salarymen and the skyscraper’s security team before confronting the CEO. The focus here is on close range combat.

A faux streaming element is also in play, with the whole thing streamed to a live audience. Viewer donations are used to pay for upgrades; and the more viewers drawn in, the more rewards can be gained.

“This is a game about rebellion and chaos,” said Nobuyuki Okajima, Producer at D3Publisher. It’s a thrilling close-quarters battle experience set in a brutal satire of late-stage capitalism powered by bullets, blades, and the support of your livestream audience.”

Pre-orders for the PS5 version are now live, including accessory and colour sets as bonuses.

So far, it’s sounding like a fun alternative to Lollipop Chainsaw. Here’s the debut trailer: