Arcade style racer Cyber Clutch: Hot Import Nights comes to consoles soon

New indie publisher Current Games has snagged the rights to release Cyber Clutch: Hot Import Nights on PS5 and Xbox Series. This arcade-style racer has been in early access on Steam since 2024 and is due a major update on 24th July – adding more tracks and a single player career mode – to coincide with the console releases.

As the name suggests, it’s a futuristic affair set in neon-hued cities. Vehicles are armed with offensive and defensive weapons, and feature three weight classes – with advantages and disadvantages to each. By performing drifts weapons can be charged, helping to add an extra layer to the combat system.

Vehicles can also be customised with glowing highlights and spoilers, unlocked through progression.

We can expect twelve tracks in six different environment types, along with both ranked and private online match types.

Roderick Roode, CEO of Current Games had this to say: “We are honoured to assume publishing rights for Cyber Clutch and determined to give this high-impact combat racing experience the love, attention and polish it deserves.”