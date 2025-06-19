Irem Collection Volume 3 is out next month

We’ll be honest – we had completely forgotten about the ININ’s Irem Collections. Nothing to do with the quality of the contents, you understand, but rather because the three collections have been roughly a year apart.

At least there isn’t long to wait until the third entry. Irem Collection Volume 3 is out digitally on 1st July, coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Switch.

Included are the multidirectional “cute ‘em up” Mr. Heli from 1987, 1992’s broomstick riding Mystic Riders, and 1989’s biomechanical blaster Dragon Breed – which is a cult classic.

Both the Japanese and English version of Dragon Breed and Mystic Riders feature, along with the arcade and PC Engine versions of Mr. Heli. That’s a welcome surprise.

We can expect customisable controls, rapid fire options, quick saves, screen filters, online leaderboards, and a rewind tool. Mystic Riders also supports local co-op.

A €24,99 (£19.99) price point has been set.