RAIDOU Remastered, TRON: Catalyst, Date Everything, GEX Trilogy, Chronicles of the Wolf, and Hungry Meem hit the Switch

Last week didn’t have much to offer Switch owners. This week couldn’t be any more different, with around a dozen noteworthy titles due. This includes the first post-launch Switch 2 game, in the form of SEGA/Atlus’ RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army.

Reviews of this 1930’s set supernatural RPG, originally released late into the PS2’s lifecycle, went live earlier this week and were mostly in the 7/10 ballpark. “Though the visuals are just ‘okay’ and the detective gameplay can be a bit plain, the action-packed combat, reworked demon fusion, and interesting story all come together to make for a gripping adventure,” said Nintendo Life.

Rewinding back to Monday, Limited Run Games unleashed Gex Trilogy. This collection brings together the PS1 versions of the 2D side-scrolling original along with the two 3D platformers, including modernised controls and a handful of bonus features. Review scores are mostly clocking in at 7/10. As we expected, the original game appears to be the best of the bunch.

“The games found in Gex Trilogy are better than I thought they would be. I was especially surprised by how much I enjoyed the original Gex. These are dated, but solid mascot platformers. As a package, Gex Trilogy has a lot of the modern quality of life features players would expect, as well as a slew of extras,” was COG Connected’s verdict.

The isometric adventure TRON: Catalyst – from the creators of John Wick Hex and Thomas Was Alone – has gained above average reviews too, currently boasting a 69% Metacritic. “While some issues keep it from being a masterpiece, the writing and fun combat experience are worth giving a try, possibly acting as an entry point into the sci-fi franchise,” claimed Hardcore Gamer.

It seems that the delay for Team17’s Date Everything – which, true to its name, allows you to date even inanimate objects – paid off as a few outlets have opted for top marks. Well Played was left smitten: “Date Everything! is a fun experience where you can truly date everything – from your computer to your sink, to that teddy bear you’ve kept for years. This dating simulator is a great introduction to the genre, and it makes the time fly by when playing.”

This week also sees the release of the Castlevania inspired Chronicles of the Wolf, the online focused (and well received) parkour sim Rooftops & Alleys: The Parkour Game, the PS1 era inspired stealth adventure No Sun To Worship, wholesome family friendly deckbuilder NifNif, and the co-op survival game/RPG hybrid Gatewalkers. There’s a new EGGCONSOLE release too: the 1986 side-scrolling Japanese RPG Triton, originally released on the MSX.

If you’re looking for something a bit different, you may want to check out Hungry Meem – a life sim with breeding and town planning elements – in addition to the pixel art fishing RPG Sea Fantasy, and the retro inspired visual novel Kokoro Clover SUN – Prehistoric Invaders, which dares to throw a few boss battles into the mix. All three of these caught our eye while searching the eShop, especially Hungry Meem which looks like it would have been right at home on the Dreamcast or GameCube.

GEX Trilogy – £24.99

Things are about to get weirder than the 4th of July at Rick James’ place! Everyone’s favorite tail-whipping, channel-surfing gecko is back in a collection that features all of his best-selling adventures!

GEX Trilogy includes the original 2D platformer, GEX, and the two 3D sequels: GEX: Enter the Gecko & GEX 3: Deep Cover Gecko —but these aren’t just re-runs! This Carbon Engine powered collection includes extras and numerous improvements like that bring GEX back into prime time!

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army – £44.99

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army – £44.99 (Switch 2)

Undertake the case of the century in this must-play classic from ATLUS. The studio behind Shin Megami Tensei remasters “Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army” with revamped visuals, QOL updates, new VO, and an overhauled battle system!

Become Raidou Kuzunoha and work with your allied demons to unravel the mysteries that block your path. What was once a missing persons matter soon spirals into a conspiracy that will shake not only the Capital, but the entire nation.

TRON: Catalyst – £20.99

TRON: Catalyst pulls you back into the world of Disney’s TRON to battle multiple opposing factions in the latest imaginative story from Bithell Games (Thomas Was Alone, Subsurface Circular, TRON: Identity). TRON: Catalyst is an all-new story-driven, isometric action adventure game, set in the immersive and diverse locations of the Arq Grid introduced in TRON: Identity.

Rooftops & Alleys: The Parkour Game – £22.49

Rooftops & Alleys is more than just a game about Parkour & Freerunning. It’s the adrenaline rush of landing an impossible trick combo, defying gravity, and feeling like you’re flying… until you crash face-first into a dark alley 30 meters below.

In solo or with your friends, explore in total freedom massive-parkour-ready maps. Reach every corner of your playground to uncover hidden spots — time trials, trick challenges, and more! In multiplayer, dive into game modes like TAG, Capture the Flag, Trick Battles, or simply freeroam with your friends!

Date Everything! – £29.99

Date Everything! brings an exciting new twist on the dating simulator genre.

Your BFA in customer service unfortunately goes to waste as you lose your job to AI. But… a mysterious stranger sends a gift – magical glasses called ‘Dateviators’ – which make your house come alive and dateable!

Each dateable object will open up, have their own stories and potentially become your lovers, friends, or enemies. With an exhaustive Who’s Who of voice actors keeping you company on your journey!

Chronicles of the Wolf – £16.99

In Chronicles of the Wolf, you’ll play as Mateo Lombardo, the last apprentice of the Rose Cross Order, on a quest to hunt the infamous Beast of Gévaudan. This dark and thrilling platforming adventure blends fast-paced combat, challenging exploration, and deep storytelling, making it a must-play for fans of the genre.

Without a Voice – £4.49

Without a Voice is a thought-provoking visual novel adventure told through detailed character portraits, scripted dialogue of more than 15,000 words, lush backdrops and a dozen unlockable event illustrations. Make key decisions to decide how the story plays out and discover 8 possible endings to this tale of love and intrigue between its leading ladies.

Hungry Meem – £24.00

One day, you come across a picture book about Meems, carefree little creatures that live under the World Tree. However, the book’s ending is a sad one…

Together with the Meems, you can rewrite destiny and spin it into a happily ever after!

Gatewalkers – £20.99

During your journey through the gates, you will face various dangers and all you can depend on are your reflexes, the ability to move around the battlefield, the plan your actions, and good timing of casting combo spells. Enemies that you will face will require you to adjust your strategy and equipment. In Gatewalkers, with the change of your equipment comes a change of your fight style – all the skills are attributed to particular elements of your armor and weapons. You are what you wear!

Sea Fantasy – £13.29

Save the world with fishing!?

This is the story of two young men who go on an adventure to catch the mysterious sea creatures called “Sea’Az”.

”Sea’Az” a mysterious marine organism

In the world of Sea Fantasy, marine life called “Sea’Az” inhabit the oceans and lakes. They vary in appearance, size and rarity, and all Sea’Az can be fished.

Kokoro Clover SUN – Prehistoric Invaders! – £4.49

In an effort to save a mysterious dinosaur that appears before them, Treffy and her friends travel back in time to the age of dinosaurs! There they encounter a madman bent on destroying the very future they came from!

Set following the events of Season 1, this title acts as a theatrical release for an anime might.

EGGCONSOLE TRITORN MSX – £5.39

Released in Japan by SEIN SOFT in 1986, this side-scrolling action RPG casts players as the hero Triton in an adventure to defeat monsters and restore peace to Luwanda Island, controlled by “Pay-Valusa.”

Tritorn primarily fights using jumps and sword strikes. By anticipating the enemy’s movements, he will swing his sword, and executing a sword strike from a jump inflicts double damage, showcasing an advanced technique. Furthermore, as Tritorn grows, he learns magic, allowing him to halt enemy movements or instantly eliminate them.

Blast Rush LS – £7.99

The enemy mothership has been destroyed and is about to explode. Reinforcements are coming, but your battered ship’s guns are overheated and almost useless. Thankfully, you also have bombs. Lots of bombs. Blast Rush LS is a fast-paced bullet hell shooter with an endless supply of screen-clearing weapons.

Nif Nif – £16.99

Nif Nif is a wholesome deckbuilder about helping the forest and your animal pals, designed to be easy to pick up for beginners of the genre, but with strategic depth for those who want a challenge!

Bag Hero – £8.99

Each run takes just 20–30 minutes — perfect for relaxing anytime! Whether you’re unwinding after a long day or just killing time, it’s a great way to de-stress.

Choose from 10 unique classes and 7 different weapons, then mix and match to create your own personalized combat style. Hidden classes and secret talents await discovery too!

Hope’s Farm 2 – £17.99

Step into the world of Hope’s Farm 2, where farming meets puzzle-solving! Help Hope and Noah transform a simple farmland into a thriving paradise. Grow crops, raise charming animals, and decorate your farm to reflect your style.

Sell farm goods through engaging puzzles and earn experience points to unlock exciting new items! With unique quests, adorable animals, and endless customization options, this relaxing yet challenging journey will keep you coming back for more.

Do you have what it takes to make Hope’s dream farm a reality?

Rail Route – £16.49

Design, build, and automate a railway empire! Start with a few tracks and stations and grow your network into a thriving automated system of trains crisscrossing real-world-inspired city maps. Watch your creation evolve from simple manual connections into a fully automated masterpiece!

Balavour – £2.69

When Luna makes an unexpected discovery of a flower its great beauty is quickly stained with a living nightmare.

Luna and her dog, Jasper, begin to experience unusual events as their bodies start to change and vines slowly consume their home.

First person short indie horror game, featuring body horror and a sad and creepy story.

Fortune’s Favor – £17.99

Left for dead. Ship stolen. Your legend awaits.

Marooned on Mutiny Island by your traitorous first mate, you’ve been left to die with nothing but the clothes on your back. The Red Dawn – YOUR ship – sails without you. Now, you must survive, build your skills, and reclaim what is rightfully yours in this open-world pirate adventure.

Bloom Paradise – £5.89

A fixed-screen action game that allows you to play with up to two players using flower fairies Tamabo and Hanabo. Your goal: to fill the entire stage with blooming flowers.

Nova Hearts – £22.49

Are you ready to harness your cosmic powers? Embark on an exciting summer adventure and uncover the hidden mystery as you TEXT, DATE, and FIGHT in this turn-based strategy dating sim!

Through the Nightmares – £15.49

You are Sandman, the spirit said to bring good dreams. To bring the children back to their families, Sandman must descend into the realm of Morpheus — a dream god who twists sleep into prison. Here, every fear ever buried comes alive.

They’re waiting. But the dream already knows you’re here. And it will stop at nothing to ensure you never leave.

Through the Nightmares is a game for people who love platforming challenges and secrets. Each of your (many) deaths will be a lesson, and instant respawns make you always ready to try again.

SHADOWFRAME – £4.09

Experience intense, tactical FPS action like never before in SHADOWFRAME — a unique black-and-white shooter where every movement rewrites time itself.

Whether you’re dodging bullets in slow motion or plotting the perfect takedown, SHADOWFRAME turns every step into a strategic decision.

No Sun To Worship – £11.69

No Sun To Worship is a minimalist, stealth-action game that captures the brilliance of the first pioneers of the stealth genre and recreates their retro-aesthetic charm within an echo of a dying world.

Next week: FRONT MISSION 3: Remake, Tamagotchi Plaza, Ruffy and the Riverside, Once Upon a Puppet, Boxville 2, Against the Storm, Locomoto, Anvil Saga, Bambas, Retro Drive Revamped, Arisen Force: Life Devotee, How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine, Oirbo, Parry Nightmare, and CarGo!