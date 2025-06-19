IGS’ arcade games are coming to PC for the first time

After making an appearance on Switch back in 2023, IGS Classic Arcade Collection is about to make the jump to PC.

For those unaware – and you’ll be forgiven if that’s the case – IGS (International Game System) are a Taiwanese company who creates arcade and PC games for the Chinese market. They’re still very much active, having recently dabbled with the Asphalt racing series. They also released Spectral vs. Generation on PS2 and PSP, which managed to make it to Europe via budget publisher Midas. So, they did have some presence in this region.

We digress. IGS Classic Arcade Collection includes eight games which appear mostly of the beat’em up variety and are largely centred around Asian folklore. They’ll include online play, leaderboards, save states, and difficulty options.

Knights of Valour: Super Heroes

Knights of Valour Plus

Knights of Valour 2 – Nine Dragons

Oriental Legend

Oriental Legend Spooky

Martial Masters

The Gladiator

Demon Front

Many of these date to the late ‘90s and early noughties – with Demon Front being a Metal Slug clone released in 2002, and beat’em up The Gladiator dating to 2003.

Look out for H2’s IGS Classic Arcade Collection on Steam later this year.