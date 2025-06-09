Out this week: MindsEye, Space Marine Master Crafted Edition, Memory Lost, The Alters, Keeper’s Toll, more

Third-person shooters were a dime a dozen during the Xbox 360/PS3 era. While the genre is still popular, they’re certainly fewer and further between nowadays. This week however sees two heavy hitters arrive, with both the IO Interactive published MindsEye and SEGA’s remaster Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Master Crafted Edition due out Tuesday.

MindsEye – due on PS5, Xbox Series and PC – looks set to offer action packed ride, with special attention going into its car chases scenes and cinematics. It takes place the fictional desert town of Redrock, renown for being a testbed for new technology with even robots put in control of carrying out basic duties. You play as Jacob Diaz, a former special-ops soldier struggling with their MindsEye neural implant. It isn’t long until Jacob finds themselves in a battle between a technology corporation and Redrock’s mayor, with one wanting to control human evolution, and the other wanting to control Redrock’s citizens.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine meanwhile is a remaster of the THQ published 2011 third-person shooter, now with up-to-date lore, new voice clips, 4K visuals, and all DLC. Curiously, it’s skipping PS5 – which would suggest Microsoft bankrolled this one specifically for Game Pass. SEGA are publishing, due to retaining the rights.

Another new release hitting Game Pass (also due on PS5 and PC) is the sci-fi survival game The Alters. Set on a hostile planet, it’s your job to gather resources and craft a mobile base for your crew. The game’s quirky name is due to the protagonist’s ability to make alternate clones of themselves, each one shaped by alternate outcomes of their past. Smoke ‘em a kipper.

Other new games of note include the body-swapping overhead shooter Memory Lost, a PSVR and Meta Quest release of Rebellion’s Zombie Army VR, a belated console release of the well-received horror adventure Y. Village – The Visitors, and a double-whammy of the retro style shooters Alien Hominid Invasion and Alien Hominid HD for PS5.

Then there’s an Xbox release of the 16-bit style arcade game Freddy Farmer, the 3v3 soccer roguelike Wild Rumble, the polished looking Vampire Survivors-alike Keeper’s Toll, the mobile phone controlled rhythm game Musical Vibes RX, and the empty prison set horror adventure Prison Alone. Lost In Random: The Eternal Die also gets its early access ‘Fortune Edition’ ahead of next week’s release.

MindsEye

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Master Crafted Edition

The Alters

Memory Lost

Zombie Army VR

Y. Village – The Visitors

Keeper’s Toll

Alien Hominid

Prison Alone

Musical Vibes RX

God of Weapons

