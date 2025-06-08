Musical adventure No Straight Roads is gaining a world touring sequel

2020’s rhythm action platformer No Straight Roads is bringing the band back together for a sequel.

Metronomik and Shueisha Games’ No Straight Roads 2 sees rock stars Mayday and Zuke joined by two newcomers after reaching international stardom, all of which have their own line of hack ‘n slash style combat. The story sees the quartet leaving Vinyl City and going on a worldwide tour, exploring bigger worlds and taking down numerous bosses.

Locations are populated by rival musicians and their fans, allowing for a clash of folk music, jazz, rock, and digital pop. James Landino, Falk Au Yeong, Garrett Williamson, and Midas Klare (Inverted Silence) are providing the musical score, along with guest performances.

“We’re taking everything players loved about the first No Straight Roads and turning it up to 11. Expect incredible music, wacky bosses and engaging, imaginative cities to explore on Bunkbed Junction’s rocketok tour across the globe! We can’t wait for players to rock out with NSR2 in 2026,” said Wan Hazmer, CEO & Game Director at Metronomik

Tomoya Tanaka, Global Marketing Manager at Shueisha Games: “With the Shueisha group’s heritage in bringing incredible worlds, characters and stories to fans across the globe, NSR2 is the perfect fit for our publishing portfolio, and we’re so excited to be getting the band back together for another musical adventure in 2026.”

NSR2 will be rocking onto PC and consoles in 2026.