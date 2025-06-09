Clear River Games brings back R-Type Delta, Brawl Brothers/Rival Turf, and Truxton

Over the announcement-filled weekend, publisher Clear River Games revealed a few more titbits on their upcoming retro-inspired releases.

First, a new game reveal. Side scrolling shooter R-Type Delta HD Boosted – based on the excellent 1998 PS1 original – is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC later this year, with a retail release planned for PS5 and Switch. In addition to HD visuals, it’ll feature quality of life improvements. Modern day Irem are behind the conversion.

Then there’s RUSHING BEAT X: Return of Brawl Brothers – a revival of the 1992 SNES brawler also known as Rival Turf. Coming to PC and Switch 2, it sees the original heroes (Rick Norton and Douglas Bild) team up with four other playable characters as they seek to find the mastermind behind a virus. You’ll get to battle bad guys in shopping malls, slums, subways, and research facilities while taking on challenges. The combat system includes auto-combos, counters, follow-up strikes, and weapons – all in the name of filling a Rage Gauge. A demo of the PC version is out now.

On that subject, already announced shoot’em up Truxton Extreme has just gained a Steam Next Fest demo. Also coming to PS5, it boasts 18 chapters spread across 8 stages, new and arranged music, and unlockable collectables.

Here are the trailers for all three:

R-Type Delta: HD Boosted

RUSHING BEAT X: Return of Brawl Brothers

Truxton Extreme