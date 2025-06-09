Nearly every Switch 2 physical release managed to enter the UK top 40 retail chart

The UK retail (physical) charts are in, revealing which titles were purchased alongside a shiny new Switch 2 last week.

The fact that nearly every physical release available on day one can be found within this week’s all formats top 40 suggests a strong launch. The only no show was Sid Meier’s Civilization VII.

Coming as no real surprise, Mario Kart World topped the all formats chart, becoming the best selling launch title. It’s our understanding that pack-in games are included in the top 40, so this would have included copies bundled with the Switch 2 itself.

The multiformat Hogwarts Legacy, also on Switch 2, moved down to #2. The spellcasting adventure also no.1 in the PS4, Xbox One and Switch 1 charts this week.

At #4 it’s Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom climbed to #5, Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition took #6, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild re-entered at #7, while Square-Enix’s 3DS revival BRAVELY DEFAULT FLYING FAIRY HD Remaster debuted at #9.

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma showed up at #12, also taking #10 in the Switch 1 chart.

SEGA’s Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut swung in at #20 while Sonic X Shadow Generations followed four positions behind at #24. The multiformat Split Fiction rose to #21. Lastly for Switch 2 releases, HITMAN World of Assassination – published by Solutions 2 Go – sneaked in at #27.

Filling in the blanks in the top 10, EA Sports FC 25 fell to #3, the recently discounted The Last of Us Part II: Remastered dropped to #9, while F1 25 moved down to #10.

There were no other new releases in the top 40, although Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, EA Sports UFC 5, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and Helldivers 2 all managed re-enter at the lower end of the chart. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 took a tumble, meanwhile, plummeting from #10 to #31.

Chart purveyors GfK managed to compile a 3DS chart too. Animal Crossing: New Leaf is no.1, followed by Luigi’s Mansion and Kirby: Planet Robobot. This means during the Switch 2’s launch week, somebody was out there snapping up the last remaining 3DS games.