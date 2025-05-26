Wreak havoc on the residents of bedtime town in the 3D platformer Mr. Sleepy Man

Finally, a hero we can relate to. Mr. Sleepy Man is a 3D platformer that promises to be part fever dream, part love letter to classics of yore. We’re getting Dreamcast era vibes from it, largely due to the chunky character renders.

It was first announced during PAX 2024, and is now nearing release on PC and Switch, with a new trailer to boot.

Your goal is to wreak havoc on the residents of bedtime town, grabbing items within the sandbox worlds to cause carnage and terrify NPCs. The trailer shows the snotty nosed star running over citizens in a car, sliding around Super Mario 64-style slopes, and wrecking a shop before making off with the till.

Fluid movement is promised, while the soundtrack has been composed (and sung!) by solo developer Devin Santi. Oh, and there’s also a sleep button that’ll make Mr. Sleepy Man drift off at any time.

A demo has just launched on Steam if you want to try it out. Expect more info once the release date has been finalized.