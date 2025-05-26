The UK top 40 sees two new arrivals, including Roadcraft at #11

The UK retail chart’s top ten is largely unchanged this week, with just a few games entering and departing. There is switch-up at the top though, with EA Sports FC 25 reclaiming no.1, which forces DOOM: The Dark Ages – last week’s chart topper – to #4.

In addition to all formats top 40, EA Sports FC 25 also tops the PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series charts. Hogwarts Legacy is the Switch’s no.1, while Batman: Arkham Collection Edition topped the Xbox One chart. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition is the PC’s no.1.

Hogwarts Legacy climbed from #13 to #2 in the all formats top 40. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate fell to #3, while Minecraft dropped to #5 after enjoying a resurgence.

At #6 it’s the return of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, up from #21. GTA V fell to #7, Mortal Kombat 1 held onto #8 – meaning two MK titles are in the top ten this week – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 fell to #9, and then at #10 it’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Even with Mario Kart World less than two weeks away, there’s no stopping its predecessor. 422 weeks in the chart to date, if you’re curious, never once leaving the top 40 since launch.

Games exiting the top ten this week include The Precinct (debuted at #2, now at #16), the PS5 pack-in Astro Bot (was #9, now #20), and Assassin’s Creed Shadows which is now at #13.

The top 40 sees two new arrivals too. Focus’ road restoration sim Roadcraft made its debut at #11, while also entering the PS5 chart at #7 and the Xbox Series top ten at #2. This would suggest it had a decent launch. Then at #33 Konami’s Deliver At All Costs makes an appearance. It failed to make a dent anywhere else. Incidentally, Konami’s Silent Hill 2 also returned at #22, presumably due to a price cut.

There’s a bit of action in the long-in-the-tooth 3DS chart. The seldom seen Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King is no.1, followed by Bravely Default, Kirby: Planet Robobot, Yo-Kai Watch, Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor 2 Record Breaker, and Etrian Odyssey Untold: The Millennium Girl. Bravely Default is due a HD re-release next week, arriving as a Switch 2 launch title. How new copies of the 2013 original are still knocking about is beyond us.