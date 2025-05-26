Out this week: Elden Ring Nightreign, F1 25, Fuga 3, Disney Illusion Island, to a T, Scar-Lead Salvation, more

After selling more than 30 million copies, 12 million of which were in the first week alone, you can see why Bandai Namco – or at least, Bandai Namco’s shareholders – wanted more Elden Ring pronto. The result is Elden Ring Nightreign, a three player co-op adventure based around overcoming fowl creatures of the night. While each player is appropriately powerful, only by working together can they become almighty. Look out for it on Friday for £34.99.

It’s a surprise that Bandai Namco didn’t pick up publishing duties for to a T – the latest creation from the minds behind Katamari Damacy. Then again, Bandai Namco aren’t ones to sniff out promising indie releases these days. to a T stars a thirteen-year-old boy trapped in a ‘T’ pose, trying to make the most of their situation. Expect something short (a 3-4 hour runtime is estimated) but very silly. Annapurna Interactive are publishing, and it’s due on Game Pass.

Also due on Game Pass is Spray Paint Simulator, a reverse take on the surprisingly popular PowerWash Simulator.

This year’s F1 season is poised to be a corker, and it seems F1 25 is tapping into some of that energy with this year’s edition featuring a revamped My Team mode. The PC version also offers OpenVR support. The early access Iconic Edition is out 27th May with the standard release due three days later.

Idea Factory are having a break from visual novel to bring us Scar-Lead Salvation, a robot battling shooter set in a deserted military facility. Upon death you’re cast back to the game’s start, with the idea being that newfound knowledge will assist in getting further next time.

Colourful co-op platformer Disney Illusion Island meanwhile makes the jump from Switch to PS5 and Xbox Series. Developed by the team responsible for bringing back Battletoads, reviews of the Switch release were mostly in the 7/10 ballpark, although it did gain a few rather negative reviews from the more cynical critics. It’s due digitally and at retail.

Tactical RPG series Fuga must have been a hit, as it’s about to gain a third entry. Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 is due on all formats and features a new battle system, along with a storyline said to be both emotional and shocking. The product description states that franchise newcomers will get along fine here, so don’t worry if you’ve never played past entries.

Then there’s the comical sandbox lab builder Zombie Cure Lab, emotional tale Copycat – featuring a feline copying with abandonment – top-down pixel art adventure Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo, the fast-paced co-op FPS Roboquest, Team17’s side-on viewed Nice Day for Fishing, and the Playtonic published ranch life sim Cattle Country. Yee haw.

A few horror games are on the agenda too: grotesque psychological survival game Gore Doctor, the puzzle filled Eternal Evil – in which a small town is taken over by ghouls – and the shark infested deep sea survival adventure Submersed 2. All three show promise.

The PS5 also gains a belated release of the action figure shooter HYPERCHARGE Unboxed – which became a surprise hit on PC and Xbox – along with the appropriately named Ratshaker…in which you get to shake a physics enabled rat around. It’s cathartic, apparently.

On the retro side of things there’s STEAM-HEART’S Saturn Tribute, a 1998 vertical shooter with new features such a rewind tool, the 1997 2D fighter ADVANCED V.G. Saturn Tribute which sees restaurant waitresses(!) duking it out, and eastasiasoft’s SNES style RPG Starlight Legacy. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind also gains a retail release on PS5 and Switch.

Next week sees the launch of the Switch 2, and it seems that few publishers are willing to step in Nintendo’s way, with just a handful of titles lined up for Xbox and PS5. At the very least we can look forward to Arcade Archives Ridge Racer, now due on all formats including Xbox, and a PS4/Switch release of the anticipated Undertale follow-up Deltarune.

New release trailers

Elden Ring Nightreign

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3

F1 25

to a T

Disney Illusion Island

Hypercharge: Unboxed

Cattle Country

Zombie Cure Lab

Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo

Copycat

Eternal Evil

Submersed 2: The Hive

Gore Doctor

Starlight Legacy

Nice Day for Fishing

Kuznetsk 1997: Detective Visual Novel

Spray Paint Simulator

New multiformat releases

Elden Ring Nightreign

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3

F1 25

Cattle Country

Zombie Cure Lab

Spray Paint Simulator

Disney Illusion Island

Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo

to a T

Copycat

Steam-Heart’s Saturn Tribute

ADVANCED V.G. Saturn Tribute

Eternal Evil

Submersed 2

Roboquest

Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure

Starlight Legacy

Collie Call

Nice Day for Fishing

Deep Under

New on PSN

HYPERCHARGE Unboxed

Gore Doctor

MATCH QUEST: Numbers

GET OUT – a “Very Bad Dreams” story

Daemonfall

Legends Aligned: Minis in Conflict

Ratshaker

New on Xbox Store

Black Pieces Move First

Kuznetsk 1997: Detective Visual Novel

DUAL PATHS

Slime Color

Cinderscratch (Xbox One)

Higgs Boson: Puzzle Collection

Bridge Race

Battle Puzzle 2048 – Space Girls

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk Collection

Rebel Transmute

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind

Jerry Anker and the Quest to get Love

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Ultimate Edition

Next week: Mario Kart World, DELTARUNE, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Switch 2 Edition, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch 2 Edition, Street Fighter 6: Year 1-2 Fighters Edition, Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster, Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma, Sonic x Shadow Generations (Switch 2), Split Fiction (Switch 2), Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (Switch 2), Hogwarts Legacy (Switch 2), Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – Switch 2 Edition, Hitman World of Assassination Signature Edition (Switch 2), Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut (Switch 2), Arcade Archives Ridge Racer, Bunny Cubed, Cipher Monk, Tour de France 2025, Epyka, The Night of the Rabbit, Narcissus, Architect Life: A House Design Simulator, and Covenant of Solitude.