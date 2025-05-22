FANTASY LIFE i, Onimusha 2, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, Trident’s Tale, and Please, Touch The Artwork 2 hit the Switch

Capcom is back this week with another retro re-release. Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny, originally released on PS2 in 2002, has been long requested due to being a marked improvement on the already decent original. In fact, it became the best-selling entry in the series despite attempts at making Onimusha 3 more westernised.

In addition to HD visuals and modern controls it includes an artwork gallery and digital soundtrack, a ‘Hell’ difficulty mode, unlocked mini-games, auto-saving, and easier weapon switching. Look out for it on Friday for £24.99.

Another remaster launching this week is Bandai-Namco’s MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM SEED BATTLE DESTINY REMASTERED, priced £32.99. This marks the first time this PS Vita hack ‘n slash RPG has gained an English translation. Expect enhanced visuals, a new lock-on targeting system, and a redesigned UI. Oddly, it’s skipping PS4 and Xbox, heading to Switch and PC only.

There’s a brand new RPG on the agenda too, and it’s one that appears to be curiously popular on PC currently. Level 5’s FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time is a ‘slow life sim’ with fourteen different jobs to freely switch between, giving a degree of flexibility on how you experience it. Cooking and fishing also play a part, along with the chance to restore an island to its former glory by gathering resources. First impressions are that it’s a worthy follow up to the 3DS original.

Then there’s Trident’s Tale, which we reviewed yesterday. It’s a seafaring adventure with a female lead out to collect parts of a powerful shattered trident. This search entails travelling to different islands, overcoming challenges in temples, and sinking rival vessels. Visually it’s bright and colourful (think Sea of Thieves) and there’s a bit of depth to the combat. The twee dialogue and goofy cut-scenes make it ideally suited towards younger gamers though. According to Nintendo World Report, the Switch version is also incredibly choppy.

The short investigative adventure Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping, which features Paper Mario style cut-out characters, is going down well with critics meanwhile. Nintendo Life found it to be rather humorous. “Happy Broccoli has once again pulled together a simple yet satisfying mystery that brings plenty of smiles and a handful of surprises,” they said.

Other releases include the humorous artistic adventure Please, Touch The Artwork 2, monster battling deckbuilder Monster Train 2, the zombie purifying Sauna of the Dead, a vastly belated release of the 2013 surprise hit Cookie Clicker, and an EGGCONSOLE release of the 1986 MSX RPG HYDLIDE 2. Somebody tell the Angry Video Game Nerd.

New Switch eShop releases

Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny – £24.99

Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny returns with HD graphics and modernised controls to perform issen critical counter attacks and intense swordplay. Play as Jubei Yagyu and make your way through feudal Japan with your allies. This game has additional language support adapted from the original script.

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time – £49.99

Step into this Slow-Life RPG where you can freely switch between 14 unique jobs, so called “Lives,” and enjoy a carefree life in a fantasy world.

Fish, cook, shape the island to your liking, or team up with friends to battle monsters across the vast world.

It’s up to you to choose what kind of Life you’ll live!

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM SEED BATTLE DESTINY REMASTERED – £32.99

Become a pilot in the world of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, for the first time available with English localization! Engage in thrilling, action-packed Gundam battles, complete missions, and tune up your newly acquired Mobile Suits!

Relive legendary moments from Mobile Suit Gundam SEED and Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny with enhanced maps and graphics. Choose your faction from Earth Alliance Forces, ZAFT, or the Archangel, and complete missions alongside familiar pilots and Mobile Suits from the series.

Trident’s Tale – £22.49

Set sail for an epic action-packed adventure in Trident’s Tale, where you’ll become Ocean, a bold young captain on a quest to reclaim the legendary Storm Trident—a mythical artifact that grants power over the seas. But beware the ocean is vast, treacherous, and crawling with danger at every turn! So ready the cannons, hoist the sails, and immerse yourself in a gripping tale filled with eccentric characters, cunning dungeons, and adrenaline-pumping battles. You will need to master your magic and embrace your swashbuckling spirit to become the ruler of the seas!

Please, Touch The Artwork 2 – £4.49

You are a dandy, suit-wearing, art-loving skeleton, recently risen from the grave, with the ability to travel into and through paintings. Using this ability, you help repair rips in the paintings and find missing items for the people living inside of them.

A slow paced relaxing experience filled with humor, surprising characters and beautiful hand painted art, carefully crafted from works by James Ensor, a Belgian Modern Art pioneer.

The game was created with the support of the Flemish Government on the occasion of the Belgian EU Presidency 2024.

The Town of Nie Iromusubi – £30.83

Our main character, Hisora, spent his days working his blue-collar jobs every day without a moment to rest. One day, he followed a man in mourning clothes and ended up getting lost in an eerie world.

It has been about one year of Hisora searching for a way back home while staying at the Inn – the season is now summer.

While he still has not found a way back to the real world, Hisora has come to enjoy his life together with the residents of the Inn.

In the midst of these extraordinary days, an eerie shadow begins to haunt him.

Not wanting to burden anyone, Hisora does not share this with the others, and begins to live in anxiety…

Monster Train 2 – £22.49

Powerful beings known as Titans have seized control of Heaven. A makeshift alliance is formed between former angels and demons, who must learn to work together against their common foe.

Now, you must command these clans aboard newly forged trains, and embark on your journey through Hell, Heaven, and the Abyss, to defeat the Titans before they destroy this world.

Chaos awaits beyond the gates!

Pancho’s Mission – £4.49

Confront three mighty bosses: Captain Rick Wolf, Sand Golem, and Evil Eagle. Uncover 3 different types of weapons, distributed across locations, to aid Pancho in his battle. Encounter various enemies, such as spear-wielding wolves, bears, mummy-pandas, and more. Prepare for exciting adventures and battles in this pixelated world, filled with danger and mysteries!

Knight’s Night! – £4.49

The kingdom is in danger, and power has fallen into the hands of an evil wizard! Now it’s up to you to save the land from certain destruction. Run, jump, dash, avoid traps and hop on the heads of enemies as you explore forests, caves, perilous ruins and more. Knight’s Night! is a retro precision platformer presented in 1-bit black-and-white style, featuring fluid pixel art animation and super-tight controls.

A Bibelot: Tiret sur Will – £4.49

Drumroll, please… we’re going back to basics!

A platformer game o/ — simple? Yes. Boring? Never.

For the first time, take on the adventure in co-op with up to 4 players!

Perfect for friends, foes, and everything in between.

Super Waifu Ball – £5.00

Super Waifu Ball is an arcade-style adventure where you roll through colorful, obstacle-filled worlds as a cast of adorable waifus. Complete levels, collect stars, and unlock collectible waifu figurines from the gacha machine!

Get ready for a gravity-defying, action-packed adventure in Super Waifu Ball, an arcade-style game where you roll through vibrant, obstacle-filled worlds as you control a cast of lovable waifus.

Master each level, collect stars, and navigate through increasingly tricky courses to unlock exciting rewards and surprises!

Legends Aligned: Minis in Conflict – £4.49

The magical box is back, and this time, organizing miniatures has become more complicated. In Legends Aligned: Minis in Conflict, you continue fitting miniatures into a box — but now, rivalries are involved.

Each miniature belongs to one of three factions. And here’s the problem: members of rival factions can’t be placed side by side. To help, some neutral creatures come into play and act as buffers, allowing peace (or at least organization) to be maintained.

Gameplay remains relaxing and intuitive, but with an added touch of strategy. You choose, rotate, and carefully position miniatures, respecting coexistence rules and optimizing the box’s space. As you progress through the 30 levels, the boxes get larger, layouts more complex, and the puzzle more challenging.

Ghost Room Deep – £7.09

“Ghost Room Deep” is a short horror game in which the player must quell all the ghostly phenomena that occur in a room and escape.

The Operator – £12.59

Welcome to the FDI. As our newest Operator, your role is to use your detective skills to assist our field agents and investigate mysterious crimes. Use cutting-edge FDI software to dig for clues, solve puzzles, and uncover the truth.

Weirdo – £8.99

Parallel-Weirdo is a black-and-white manga-style visual novel game set in a high school, adapted from the manga series Parallel(诡闻斋）.

The story takes place at Di Yingling High School, where the protagonist, Wang Zhe, is a boy with great ambitions but ordinary looks and a troubled family background.

EGGCONSOLE HYDLIDE II MSX – £5.39

This is an action RPG released by T&E SOFT in 1986. The protagonist, chosen by God for their pure heart, embarks on an adventure to seal away evil consciousness.

The popular collision-based attack system from the previous game is back, and this time, new magic such as FIRE, ICE, WAVE, and JUMP are introduced. With the addition of the parameter FORTH (conscience), concepts of good and evil are expressed. The game also features information gathering through conversation mode, shopping in towns, character development, and a map six times larger than the previous game, surpassing it in both quality and quantity.

Known as an “Active RPG” at the time, this game places a strong emphasis on action. Players switch between attack and defense modes while engaging in collision-based combat with monsters. Defeating monsters earns experience points, allowing for level-ups and increased strength. When injured, resting in flat areas automatically restores health.

Power Sink – £12.79

Welcome to the world of Power Sink, where life once thrived in a vibrant underwater colony—until everything went dark. As the Diver, it’s up to you to descend into the depths, restore power, and reconnect your community to the long-forgotten station below.

Navigate aging structures, repair failing platforms, and uncover what led to the sudden collapse of the world above. The deeper you go, the more the station’s past—and its purpose—begins to surface.

Explore and repair the station before your home falls into ruin.

Cookie Clicker – £4.29

Cookie Clicker is a game about making an absurd amount of cookies. To help you in this endeavor, you will recruit a wide variety of helpful cookie makers, like friendly Grandmas, Farms, Factories, and otherworldly Portals.

Cookie Clicker was originally released in 2013, but has been very actively developed since then. If you played it before, try it again to see all the new features!

Sauna of the DEAD – £6.69

Step into the world’s most unusual sauna game and become a legendary Aufguss Maestro.

We believe you have what it takes to be the best heat-bringer in the underworld!

Purify zombies in a sauna from hell!

Dungeon of Love: Catch Monsters to Make a Perfect Anime Boyfriend – £17.90

Monsters, magic… and the boy of your dreams.

In Dungeon of Love, you’ll dive into a world of dark dungeons, enchanting spells, and mysterious creatures… that can transform into irresistible boys.

Plot of the Druid – £4.69

A mystical comedy adventure with sarcastic British wit, hand-drawn cartoon art, and an innovative shape-shifting ability for solving puzzles.

Foto Boy: Flashstar – £5.99

Welcome to Foto Boy: Flashstar, where a camera is your best friend, and charm is your greatest weapon!

Step into the shoes of Kin, an amateur photographer with a knack for getting into (and out of) tricky situations! In this amusingly top-down pixel adventure, explore a vibrant town brimming with quirky characters, attractive ladies, and plenty of opportunities to snap the perfect shot!

Soccer Golf! – £4.99

Do you love soccer? Do you love golf? Tee off and kickoff in SoccerGolf, a brilliant and challenging new physics game which seamlessly combines your two favorite sports.

Aim to athletically kick your soccer ball into the goal in the lowest possible number of shots. Use precise mid-air putting techniques to reach just the right amount of force and accuracy needed to sink a hole.

Casual Sport Series: Badminton – £4.49

Experience dynamic rallies and tactical depth as you master smashes, drops, clears, and net plays. The intuitive controls make it easy to pick up and play, while the depth of movement and shot variety ensures rewarding gameplay for all skill levels.

Project Zombie – £12.99

Project Zombie is a survival game set in a post-apocalyptic world, where players must push their physical and mental limits in a constant fight for life. In a world overrun by zombies, quick decisions, clever strategies, and cooperation with other survivors make the difference between life and death.

Genopanic – £8.99

Explore a mysterious, abandoned space station crawling with mutated creatures and hidden dangers. Solve challenging puzzles, discover dark secrets, and uncover the truth behind genetic experiments gone wrong.

Meet bizarre but charming mutants born from failed experiments as you navigate eerie corridors and laboratories. Your journey is guided by a friendly virtual dog named Like, while the playful AI-cat Volga constantly tests your wit.

Encounter a mysterious cat-girl with her own hidden agenda. Will she become your trusted ally or lead you into greater danger?

Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping – £8.99

The Duck Detective is back! Get ready to interview suspects, inspect evidence, and deduce the truth in another stand-alone mystery!

This campsite might have ghosts, but the real thing haunting Eugene McQuacklin is his failed marriage and bread addiction. Can he escape the shadows of his past?

To the annoyance of the Duck Detective, he is joined by a new partner in (solving) crime. Work together to unravel the truth and nibble on the crumbs of justice!

Next week: Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3, Cattle Country, Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo, Starlight Legacy, Nice Day for Fishing, The JerryMaya Detective Agency, Retro Drive: Revamped, Bubble Trouble: Adventures, Theater Unrest, ADVANCED V.G. Saturn Tribute, STEAM-HEART’S Saturn Tribute, Shikhondo: Youkai Rampage, Welcome to Empyreum, Ramen! Road to Mastery, and Pinball Spire.