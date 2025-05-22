2011’s Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine is back next month in 4K

Originally published by THQ in 2011 on Xbox 360 and PS3, gory third-person shooter Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine is about to storm the Xbox and PC in a new ‘Master Crafted Edition’. There’s no word on a PS5 release currently.

It’s due on Xbox Game Pass at launch (10th June) and will feature a resolution bump to 4K, enhanced textures, a new UI, remastered audio, and modernised controls. The Orks are additionally gaining new voice overs and revised character models, helping to put them in line with current lore.

The online mode is making the jump too, based on 8 vs. 8 matches. The product discription notes that it includes all DLC, such as map packs and armour sets.

SEGA are the publisher behind this re-release, who own the rights through Relic. Conversion specialists SneakyBox are listed as the developer.

A bunch of other Warhammer related announcements have been made today, including the reveal of the retro style shooter Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2.