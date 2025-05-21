Classic Activision games now available on Xbox via Antstream’s new ‘Retro Classics’ app

Antstream has teamed up with Xbox Game Studios to bring over 50 classic Activision/Blizzard games to a new Retro Classics Xbox app, which has launched today.

This service is available as part of Xbox Game Pass and can also be played on streaming supported LG and Samsung TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices, and Meta Quest headsets.

Much like Antstream Arcade, it features cloud saves, global leaderboards, challenge modes, and multiplayer tournaments. The UI appears almost identical.

The 50+ titles included are spread across multiple platforms, from the Atari 2600 to the Amiga. Choice cuts include Pitfall, Police Quest, Zork, Willy Beamish, Mech Warrior 2, Commando, Space Quest 2, and River Raid. A lot of these titles have never seen re-releases before.

“We’re thrilled to bring decades of iconic gaming to modern audiences and proud that Xbox trusted Antstream’s proprietary platform to make this possible,” said Steve Cottam, CEO of Antstream.

The Xbox product page can be found here.