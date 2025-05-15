Toaplan Arcade Shoot ’em up Collection Vol 1 & 2 announced for August

If you haven’t had your fill of Toaplan arcade games yet, with the Evercade home to four cartridges so far, then get excited for Bitwave Games’ upcoming collections.

Due on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and Switch, Toaplan Arcade Shoot ’em up Collection Vol 1 & 2 will feature online leaderboards, dip switch settings, assist features such as smaller hitboxes, screen/audio configurations, a rewind tool, and six save slots per title.

Both collections will launch on 14th August. Here’s what’s included:

Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol. 1

Flying Shark

Fire Shark (local cooperative support)

Tiger Heli

Twin Cobra (local cooperative support)

Out Zone (local cooperative support)

Fixeight (local cooperative support)

Batsugun (local cooperative support)

Dogyuun (local cooperative support)

Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol. 2

Zero Wing (local cooperative support)

Hellfire (local cooperative support)

Slap Fight

Grind Stormer

Truxton

Truxton II (local cooperative support)

Vimana (local cooperative support)

Twin Hawk (local cooperative support)

Certain games will feature both the Japanese and the international ROMs.

The PS5 versions are gaining a physical release, with the first print run including bonuses. Vol. 1 will come with a sleeve to house both volumes, while Vol. 2 includes an instruction card gallery book. The trailers for both volumes are below.

Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol. 1 – Release Date Trailer

Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol. 2 – Release Date Trailer