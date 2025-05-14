Capcom Fighting Collection 2, Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade, Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo, and American Arcadia hit the Switch

Back in 1996, Capcom surprised SNES owners with their 16-bit conversion of Street Fighter Alpha 2, giving them something exciting to play while waiting for the N64 – which was still a few months away. Skip forward to 2025 and Capcom are back at it, lining up Capcom Fighting Collection 2 and Onimusha 2 with plenty of time to enjoy both before the Switch 2 arrives.

This link isn’t a tenuous as it may seem, as Capcom Fighting Collection 2 does include an entry in the Alpha series. Eight games feature in total; four in 2D, and four in 3D. Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro, Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001, Capcom Fighting Evolution, and Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER are in 2D, while Power Stone, Power Stone 2, Project Justice, and Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein use polygons. Online play, a high score challenge mode, one button specials along with other difficulty options, and a gallery of artwork should make for a worthwhile package. Power Stone in particular has been long requested.

Even without Capcom it’s still one of the busier weeks for the Switch of late. There’s even another brawler on the agenda. Mostroscopy mixes 1950’s horror tropes and Mexican Luchadores, using monochrome and film grain filters. It has a simplified four button control scheme, and story modes for each character. We awarded the Xbox version a 7/10.

Paper Mario fans may want to check out Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo, a time looping adventure with kookie characters trapped in limbo – some more pleasant than others. Screenshots suggest we’re in for something exceedingly colourful.

Then there’s Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade, a top-down action RPG with fantasy elements, taking place in the Edo period. It’s your destiny to restore balance after demons arrive. The combat system is said to be combo orientated.

Labyrinth of the Demon King also has a feudal Japan setting, only this is a first-person survival horror dungeon crawler with a PS1 aesthetic. Comparisons with early FromSoftware titles can be made. “Labyrinth of the Demon King does a great job of providing an authentic action-horror, dungeon-crawling experience that feels like it’s straight out of 1997 in all the best ways,” said Nintendo Life.

Another game based around labyrinths is Into the Restless Ruins, which involves creating said maze-like locations using a deck of cards before auto-battling your way through them.

2023’s 2.5D puzzle platformer American Arcadia also lands on Switch this week. Seemingly influenced by The Truman Show, the cast are trapped in a ‘70s style reality TV show and must find a way to escape. It apparently has some shortcomings but enough personality and style to make it worth investigating.

The developers of Formula Retro Racing – World Tour are back with the anime style Neon Apex: Beyond the Limit, a colourful futuristic racer with high speeds. Super Engine GT Turbo SPEC meanwhile offers top-down racing thrills at a low price point.

Other new releases include the nature-based puzzler Preserve, physics-based platformer Aureole – Wings of Hope, Aksys’ full price visual novel 7’scarlet, and an EGGCONSOLE release of the 1988 sci-fi strategy game Schwarzschild.

New Switch eShop releases

Labyrinth of the Demon King – £17.99

Labyrinth of the Demon King is a challenging first-person dungeon crawler with survival horror elements, set against the backdrop of a mythical feudal Japan besieged by demons. As a lone foot soldier, embark on a quest to track down and slay the Demon King who killed your Lord. But will you have the skill, resources and stamina needed to survive through all the horrors this brutal world will throw at you?

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 – £34.99

Choose from fan-favorite games like Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001 and Project Justice to 3D action games like Power Stone and Power Stone 2 in this collection of eight classic fighting games!

Each game in the collection can be played online or co-op!

Get back in the ring and duke it out in battles that everyone rumored, but no one believed!

Whether it’s with a rival new or old, give it your all and strive for victory!

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo – £17.99

Use your wits, kindness, and maybe a good whack to gather clues, items, and evidence that will help the residents of Limbo move on. Untangling an afterlife is no easy feat, especially when you don’t have feet!

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo is a papercraft adventure game where you’ll meet the many good and not-so-good folks of Limbo, a place where souls with deep regrets are cursed into repeating the same day on a loop.

Mostroscopy – £10.79

Mostroscopy is a fighting video game that takes up the aesthetics of the horror and Luchador films of Mexican cinema from the 1950s, with an eclectic roster of monsters and masked Luchadores and a simple gameplay style with a retro presentation.

Neon Apex: Beyond the Limit – £19.99

Get ready to be racing at over 200mph whilst managing your boost, dodging traffic and drifting your way to victory across multiple different modes.

Super Engine GT Turbo SPEC – £4.49

Get ready for adrenaline-fueled racing fun as you climb your way through the motorsports ranks in pure arcade style! Super Engine GT Turbo SPEC is all about speed and pushing your driving skills to the limit. Choose from Novice, Junior, Senior and Pro event series, select from 8 unique venues and a variety of touring cars, then burn up the asphalt as you race from the back of the pack all the way to podium position!

Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade – £26.99

“Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade” is a Japanese-style roguelite RPG set in the Edo period. The game main features are a traditional fantasy world, and an exhilarating combo-based combat!

Long ago, a delicate balance was maintained between humans and demons. Although there were occasional small conflicts, they still coexisted in peace. However, one day, the ruler of the demons, the Nine-Tailed Fox, descended, leading an army of malevolent spirits to invade the human world. In this chaotic era, a journey to exterminate these demons begins. Restore peace through the endless cycle of reincarnation, and uncover the truth hidden behind the events that unfold!

Preserve – £13.49

Preserve is a puzzle nature-building game that takes players on a journey into a harmonious ecosystem. The objective is to foster and sustain a thriving and diverse biomes, where each component coexists in a symbiotic harmony. By utilizing strategic thinking and a keen eye for balance, players are granted the power to position a wide array of plants and animals, curating an environment that caters to their preferences and aspirations.

Hannah’s Day – £7.19

Hannah loves three things more than anything – singing, friends and her skateboard. But her parents are not supportive of Hannah’s decision to tie her life to music.

None of this matters. Music and imagination will get Hannah through the challenges!

Overcome the obstacles, reunite with Hannah’s friends, and set the stage on fire! And beware, fears and doubts can poison even the brightest dreams..…

Into the Restless Ruins – £12.99

Use your deck of cards, representing rooms and corridors, to grow the labyrinth of the ruins. Then auto-battle your way through them, harvesting as much Glimour as you can from the cursed residents before darkness overcomes your torch.

Earn favours from the Harvest Maiden, find Relics to trade with the Hen Wife, Wulver and other characters from Scottish folk lore to upgrade and curate your deck, and hope you are strong enough to face The Warden when you can finally reach it.

7’scarlet – £44.99

The remote town of Okunezato is shaped like a crescent moon and shrouded in dark myths and legends.

Take on the role of a brave young woman journeying into the unknown to uncover dangerous truths and locate her missing brother with her childhood friend.

They find the area rife with mystery and populated by intriguing characters, each harboring their own hidden motivations.

Encounter heart-racing twists and turns as you dig deeper into the story.

Boxville 2

Boxville 2 continues the adventure of cans living in a box city. Two friends were setting up fireworks for the city celebration, but a mistake caused chaos and one friend went missing.

Two can friends had an important job from the mayor to set up fireworks for the city’s celebration. But due to a mistake, the fireworks went off wrong, causing chaos in the city. Worse, one of the friends went missing. Now, the main character, a red can, has to explore different areas and secret spots in Boxville and even travel outside the city to fix everything and find his friend.

Aureole – Wings of Hope – £10.00

At sonic speeds, Aureole – Wings of Hope takes platforming to the literal skies! Join Ramila and Ryleth on their crusade to reclaim their home from demonic forces in this unique physics-based side-scrolling game.

Master precision movement as you dash, bounce, and soar through levels designed to push you to supersonic speeds with smooth and responsive controls.

Ages after the demons were banished, a new threat looms over the Heaven Kingdom. The demonic army has returned, stronger than ever, led by the self-proclaimed Demon King Lazel, who seeks to conquer the angels’ domain once and for all.

Our Exciting Summer Camp – £7.68

The usual crew heads off to summer camp!

Share Joy-Con™ and play with up to 4 players!

Enjoy “Tent Pitching,” “Curry Challenge,” “Campfire Building,” and more for a total of 10 different activities!

EGGCONSOLE Schwarzschild PC-9801 – £5.49

This game is a simulation game released in 1988 in Japan. As the player, you will strive to unify the entire star cluster while developing the small and weak Sankuri Star Nation. The game adopts a turn-based system, where you will conduct weapons development and diplomacy in strategy mode and command up to four fleets in battle mode.

Death Park: Remaster – £6.99

In this scary game you should explore a huge abandoned amusement park with a creepy circus.

Are you ready to face the true evil – the scary killer clown? Will you be able to solve all the puzzles that are waiting for you on the path to escape in these horror stories? You will have to play hide and seek with that monster and go through all the hard quests in order to survive throughout the night!

Explore a dark amusement loonar park: old abandoned buildings, a horrifying hospital, dark basements, mysterious mazes and creepy circus, all this scares goosebumps.

Sky Revolver – £6.29

Take control of the last remaining fighter in the war against the Empire. In this classic vertical-scroll shoot ’em up, you must break through enemy squadrons and destroy the fleet’s command to turn the tide of battle.

SYNESTHESIA – £14.99

The year is 2029. The Huntley Scientific Research Institute has opened its doors to a select few—young individuals gifted with extraordinary mental powers and mysterious abilities.

Among them is Ziek, a university student with a rare form of “synesthesia”—a perception that allows him to see the hidden significance of objects through vibrant splashes of color.

But what begins as an exciting opportunity quickly spirals into something far more dangerous. As Ziek uncovers the secrets buried within the institute, he realizes his carefree life is over. A deeper conspiracy is at play, and he’s already entangled in its web.

American Arcadia – £16.75

Arcadia. A 70’s retro-futuristic metropolis where all its citizens enjoy a life of luxury and comfort… unaware that they’re being broadcast live 24/7! Arcadia is not an ordinary city, but the most watched reality show on the planet – where a drop in popularity ratings comes at the highest cost: death.

For an average man with an uninteresting life like Trevor Hills, this could mean serious trouble – but luckily Trevor is being helped by a mysterious voice who will guide him through American Arcadia’s backstage to his freedom. But is this all real, or just another show gimmick to raise audience ratings?

Next week: Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny, FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time, MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM SEED BATTLE DESTINY REMASTERED, Trident’s Tale, Please, Touch The Artwork 2, The Town of Nie Iromusubi, Cipher Monk, Power Sink, Cookie Clicker, Sauna of the DEAD, and Knight’s Night!