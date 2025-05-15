Parasol Stars and Spica Adventure come together to form Parasol Superstars

Taito’s Spica Adventure, a colourful arcade platformer from 2005, was due a console release in early 2024 but for whatever reason it failed to materialize.

It’s now back on the agenda and lined up for a 30th September release digitally. Before that though, on 16th September both Parasol Stars and Spica Adventure are being bundled together in a new Parasol Superstars collection. A physical release is planned for PS5 and Switch that includes an artbook and a soundtrack CD.

Spica Adventure – which like Parasol Stars, has a lead character clutching a parasol – will feature modern enhancements and features.

We reviewed the standalone release of Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III last year. The PC Engine revival scored an 8/10, with only a few shoddy boss battles holding it back.

Together this duo should make for an enticing package. Look out for it digitally on PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Switch.