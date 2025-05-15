The Half-Life influenced Kvark is out now, available on (almost) every current format

Who launches a new first-person shooter the same day as a new entry in the DOOM franchise? Perun Creative, that’s who. Kvark is gunning for a slightly different audience, mind, being inspired by such classics as Half-Life and Bioshock.

Unlike DOOM: The Dark Ages, it’s also available on almost every format: PS5/PS4, Xbox Series/Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac and Linux.

Kvark is powered by Unreal Engine 5 yet has a retro visual style, using the engine for rendering purposes and for its adaptive audio. Set in an alternative ‘80s Czechoslovakia, it takes place in a secret uranium mine, and features a story told with notebooks.

Puzzles will play a part, featuring along with hidden areas containing easter eggs. The action is said to be snappy, requiring constant movement and speedy weapon switching – with arsenal including grenades, bazookas, and a trusty wrench.

Look out for Kvark from today on the digital storefronts. Here’s the launch trailer: