Sonic Wings Reunion takes off in October, physical releases planned

French publisher Red Art Games are readying the vertical shoot’em up revival Sonic Wings Reunion for a 7th October take off on PS5, PS4 and Switch.

Developed by SUCCESS, Sonic Wings Reunion is the latest entry in the Sonic Wings Assault/Aero Fighters series. Multiple physical releases are planned for PS5 and Switch, with details to be revealed later this month. The press release mentions the existence of both a collector’s edition and limited deluxe edition.

The story sees the shadowy organisation ‘Fata Morgana’ take control of the world’s military forces, causing cities to crumble. Rescue team ‘Project Blue’ takes the skies to quell this new threat, little knowing what they’re up against.

Over eight playable characters feature, with the action spread across eight stages. Local co-op, multiple difficulty modes, and a training mode will feature. The screen can be set to TATE mode, and the game’s name can be switched to Aero Fighters Reunion – should you feel that need. The soundtrack will feature new and old music.

Developers behind the original Sonic Wings games are on board, so it should be one to watch.