Out this week: DOOM: The Dark Ages, Capcom Fighting Collection 2, Labyrinth Of The Demon King, The Precinct, more

Three new DOOM games in under ten years may sound like overkill, yet it couldn’t be further from the truth, each putting a new twist on the winning ‘rip and tear’ formula. From shooting while dashing in the DOOM reboot, to DOOM Eternal’s renewed focus on shooting while jumping. Now, DOOM: The Dark Ages forces players to stand their ground and fight back – not just with some of the most raucous weaponry the franchise has seen, but also with a colossal bladed shield that would make Captain America turn the same colour as The Hulk.

As the name suggests, this is a prequel. We’re going back to the dark ages, and that means getting medieval – even throwing ridable dragons into the mix.

Reviews of DOOM: The Dark Ages went live on Friday and were generally full of praise, resulting in Metacritic scores in the high 80s. “It’s surprising how much Doom: The Dark Ages manages to reign in some of the changes Doom Eternal made while also taking the series in a wholly new direction that redefines its rules of engagement. The emphasis is on melee combat that harmonizes beautifully with the tried-and-tested pace of Doom’s action, making each new attack parried and counter-attack landed feel as satisfying as the first,” said GameSpot.

You’d think publishers would feel the need to avoid clashing with the almighty DOOM, but no – it’s a busy week for new releases. The Dark Ages isn’t even the only new release heading to Game Pass, with the colourful Paper Mario inspired Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo also due.

The multiformat Capcom Fighting Collection 2 brings back eight fan favourites: Capcom Vs SNK 1 and 2, Power Stone and its often-forgotten sequel, Project Justice, and Plasma Sword. Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper rounds the package out – four 2D brawlers and four in 3D, no less. Never played Power Stone before? You’re in for a treat.

Sticking with retro (or rather, retro-infused) there’s Labyrinth Of The Demon King – a challenging dungeon crawler with survival horror elements, boasting a PS1 aesthetic – eastasiasoft’s top-down racer Super Engine GT Turbo SPEC, and PS5/Xbox Series release of Shovel Knight Dig. Repixel8, the studio behind Formula Retro Racing: World Tour, are also back with the more modern and anime-inspired Neon Apex: Beyond the Limit.

The Precinct is about to hit the streets too, taking the form of a police patrol simulator, albeit story driven and more action oriented. Set in the ‘80s, you play as a rookie cop in a crime ridden city and most adhere to the rulebook while going on patrol, ticketing cars, chasing speeding citizens, foiling burglaries, and handing out fines for littering. It isn’t as dull as this may sound, as shootouts play a big part, while the story involves cracking down on crime syndicates.

Then there’s a PS5/Xbox Series release of the free-to-play fantasy life sim Palia, The Truman Show inspired 2.5D platformer American Arcadia, isometric cyberpunk looter shooter CyberCorp, Edo-period fantasy RPG Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade, and the side-scrolling Aureole – Wings of Hope – not to be confused with last week’s Wings of Endless, from the same publisher.

We can also expect the nature-themed hex-based puzzler Preserve, co-op Metroidvania Anima Flux, roguelike deckbuilder Into the Restless Ruins, an Xbox release of the first-person horror Gore Doctor, the PSVR2’s Caribbean adventure Pirates VR: Jolly Roger, and whatever Recycle Bin Battle may be.

New release trailers

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

DOOM: The Dark Ages

The Precinct

Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade

Labyrinth Of The Demon King

Palia

Preserve

Super Engine GT Turbo SPEC

American Arcadia

Pirates VR: Jolly Roger

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo

Aureole – Wings of Hope

Neon Apex: Beyond the Limit

City Bus Manager

Shovel Knight Dig (PS5/XSX)

CyberCorp

Gore Doctor

Recycle Bin Battle

New multiformat releases

DOOM: The Dark Ages

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

The Precinct

Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade

Labyrinth Of The Demon King

Super Engine GT Turbo SPEC

American Arcadia

Shovel Knight Dig (PS5/XSX)

Into the Restless Ruins

Neon Apex: Beyond the Limit

City Bus Manager

CyberCorp

Palia

Recycle Bin Battle

SYNESTHESIA

Forgotten Fields

Hidden Kittens: Kingdom of Cats

New on PSN

Space KaBAAM: Neon II

Death Kid

Aureole – Wings of Hope

Smash Drums

Pirates VR: Jolly Roger

GET OUT – a “Very Bad Dreams” story

Cats Clean Ocean

New on Xbox Store

Stunt Flyer

Gore Doctor

Anima Flux

Kaiju Big Battel: Fighto Fantasy

Garten of Banban 0

Preserve

Hunt and Fight: Action RPG

Death Park: 4k Remaster

Hannah’s Day

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo

Meowsterpiece Museum

Plumber Hero

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

TIEBREAK+: Official Game of the ATP and WTA – ACE Edition

The Cub

Next week: Blades of Fire, RoadCraft, FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time, Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny, Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon, Trident’s Tale, Zombie Army VR, Deliver At All Costs, Monster Train 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate (PS5), Maniac, Two Strikes, Aery – Peace of Mind 3, and Knight’s Night!