Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 rises to claim no.1 in the UK retail chart

After a few weeks on sale, debuting at #2 during launch, acclaimed RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has climbed the UK retail chart to no.1. It’s our understanding copies have been hard to find since after it launched and stock has only just been replenished.

The Kepler published RPG is also no.1 in the PS5 chart. On Xbox Series it settles for #4, which is understandable considering it is available on Game Pass.

Minecraft is the Switch’s no.1, 2015’s Mortal Kombat X has somehow topped the PS4 chart, Dark Souls Trilogy rules the roost on Xbox One, while Assassin’s Creed Shadows holds onto no.1 on Xbox Series. Elden Ring is no.1 in the PC retail chart, with Bandai-Namco being one of the few publishers still putting out physical releases on that platform.

Back in the all formats top 40, Minecraft rises to #2, PS5 pack-in Astro Bot climbs to #3, Assassin’s Creed Shadows takes #4, GTA V bounces back at #5 (up from #15), EA Sports FC 25 slides into #6, Monster Hunter Wilds charges to #7 – up all the way from #24 – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe re-enters the top ten at #8, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle falls to #9, and then at #10 it’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition.

Hogwarts Legacy, which was no.1 last week, now sits at #11. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions also resurfaces at #40, having vanished from the chart the week after launch.

There’s a 3DS chart this week too. 2013’s Fire Emblem: Awakening is no.1, followed by Metroid: Samus Returns, Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth, and Etrian Odyssey Untold: The Millennium Girl. We’re surprised there’s still new stock of Fire Emblem around.